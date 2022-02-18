Dreams are fascinating. One day I woke with a song in my head — “Rolling in my Sweet Baby’s Arms.” I don’t know that I’ve heard it for 40 years and never really listened to it. Lester Flatt released the first version in 1951, and later he and partner Earl Scruggs performed it as a perfect song. It’s a traditional ballad, but I like the modern lyrics best.
“I ain’t gonna work on the railroad,
“I ain’t gonna work on the farm;
“Lay down in the shack ’til the mail train comes back,
“And I’ll roll in my sweet baby’s arms.
“Now where were you last Friday night,
“While I was lying in jail?
“Walking the streets with another man,
“Wouldn’t even go my bail.”
Is that great or what? Buck Owens and others sang it, but none better than Flatt and Scruggs. I mistakenly looked down on country music in the 1970s as any young boy would when he wanted to listen to rock ‘n’ roll, but the older I get, the more I appreciate country music, especially roots country.
I prefer my country music straight, like my bourbon. I take the music all the way back past Hank Williams, Jimmie Rodgers and the Carter Family to bedrock country performers Bascom Lamar Lunsford and Dock Boggs, who performed a century ago in the Virginia and Carolina hills. For bluegrass I go back to the father Bill Monroe, who I once met sitting alone on the steps of his tour bus after his 1972 performance in Olive Hill, Kentucky, with Tom T. Hall.
I remember Flatt and Scruggs with their Martha White biscuit commercial, which was as good as any song ever written and performed:
“For the finest biscuits, cakes and pies,
“Get Martha White self-rising flour
“The one all purpose flour,
“Martha White self-rising flour’s
“Got Hot Rise.”
I also had a dream the other night where I ran around with an acquaintance of mine in high school whom I really never socialized with. He was a nice guy named Bobby. I don’t think I’ve thought of him for 50 years. However, he dominated my dream the whole night, and we ran around in an eight-hour dream adventure. Why? Go figure.
I dream of worlds that only exist in my head, and I can see them vividly even when awake. When I was 10 years old I had a dream about my Great Aunt Matt’s farm in Lexington, Kentucky. I thought that if I sat in her big parlor chair it would rise to the ceiling and hover as long as I sat still. When I wanted to land the chair, I just moved a little bit or wiggled a finger and down it would come. I haven’t had that dream in 55 years, but I can see it vividly in my mind’s eye. Why? Go figure.
I’ll leave you with the full set of lyrics to that iconic bluegrass song “Foggy Mountain Breakdown” by Flatt and Scruggs: