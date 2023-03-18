The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

I have voices in my head — “earworms” of songs from 1970s TV commercials and show themes. How is it that we were designed to have old jingles play infinite loops in our brains? Last month it was the 1970s Burger King commercial: “Hold the pickles hold the lettuce, special orders don’t upset us … have it your way.”

Recently the theme from the 1960s western “Have Gun Will Travel” popped into my head and wouldn’t leave:

Grant McGuire is a Huntington resident. His email address is grant11955@gmail.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you