Atom bomb drills, fire drills, milk breaks — all part of my elementary school experience at Crabbe in Ashland. I entered after Labor Day in 1961 at age 5 because I would turn 6 by the end of the year and placement was determined by calendar year. There was no preschool or kindergarten, but I had attended a private kindergarten half a day, almost like daycare, where we learned to socialize because reading and writing were taught in the first grade and arithmetic in the second. Fortunately, I attended the first integrated class, and I didn’t know there was any another way.
The Cuban Missile Crisis occurred in October 1962. My class went out in the hallway every day for a week under supervision of our second grade teacher, Mrs. Williamson, and practiced kneeling down with heads against the wall, hands over heads in positions now seen in history photos. We knew the drill was for an atomic bomb blast and that crouching protected us. In hindsight I think I’d have been better off under my desk if the ceiling fell but the hall likely protected us better from flying glass or nuclear heat. We weren’t concerned, but I’m sure the teachers, principal and janitor were.
I was proud of myself that fall. We’d graduated from our Dick and Jane reader books in the first grade, and I remember sitting in a semicircle for a second grade English lesson. The teacher asked us what the word K-N-E-W meant. After a year of learning words no more complicated than “See Spot run,“ this was a curveball. I volunteered the word CANOE because K-NEW made sense to me phonetically. The teacher said no but at least didn’t laugh at me. No else one laughed either because they didn’t have any idea what it meant until we learned that day about silent letters.
Every day at 10 we marched down the hallway to the cafeteria for milk break. I wore penny loafers that had metal horseshoe taps on the heels, which protected against wear but also let me slide down hallway floors as if on wheels. In the cafeteria line we picked up a small carton of milk for our ritual. There were no dairy-free choices, but I’m sure it made dairy producers happy that schools bought their product. Of course we drank milk again at lunch in cartons twice as big. Moooo.
Regular fire drills occurred every month. When the fire bell clanged, classes marched outside in organized fashion. One time we were listening to “Cinderella” on an LP record (LP? Look it up.), and the clock struck midnight, which sounded like the fire bell to the teacher. The teacher jumped up and marched us outside onto the grass. When she saw no other classes there, she sheepishly escorted us back in, and we giggled at her misunderstanding.
Next time perhaps I’ll tell you about my important job of dusting blackboard erasers, a license to loaf outside each day.