I’ve always ordered “everything” on my hot dogs except when I was little and dressed them with ketchup. Ordering everything in Huntington means slaw, onions, mustard and sauce. (Sauce. Sauce. Not chili. We’re not in New Jersey.)
I go through different life phases every year or two. It might be seafood or steak. Maybe exercise or none at all. I’m an all-or-nothing type of guy. I tend to overdo everything and then burn out on it.
Last month I entered this hot dog phase. Not since kindergarten have I wanted more than that one or two hot dogs a year. Like everyone I grew up eating them, but I’ve stayed away recently to cut down on calories and avoid unhealthy food. I now realize they aren’t so fattening or unhealthy. That was the health police scaring us. Don’t wolf them down like you’re 17 and you’ll be fine.
I love burned hot dogs. I grill them black. When someone else grills, I pick over the ones with black stripes to find the truly charred ones.
In a meeting last month, I had my usual chef’s salad. Next to me a friend ate two hot dogs with just sauce (that’s chili for you foreigners). Something snapped in me. I started dreaming hot dogs every day and ordering them everywhere, even at night on DoorDash.
I’m now exploring all the local hot dog places with a simple request for sauce. I’ll get two or three dogs and then move on to another place. Fortunately, Huntington is the Mecca of hot dogs. We’re blessed with hot dog stands aplenty.
We’re on the “slaw line” divide. Outlanders living 100 miles away in the no-slaw zone order their hotdogs “with everything” and get shortchanged. Go farther where they don’t speak hot dog and you have to ask for “chili” to get some sauce. There oughta be a law against this term.
I’m on a quest to eat “hotdogs with sauce” everywhere in town. In the past week I’ve had Stewarts, Sam‘s, Frostop and Midway. Now I’m going to places not known for hot dogs, like G. D. Ritzy’s.
At this point in the column let’s pause to say a prayer for Hillbilly Hot Dogs in downtown Huntington. Rest in peace old great one. You gave us food, laughs and entertainment.
I now roam around looking for my meal on a bun at dives and drive-ins. I don’t know how long this will last, maybe through 2023. I can see myself going into Camden Park and, instead of ordering a Pronto Pup (corn dog for you foreigners), I ask instead for a hot dog with sauce.
I can also see myself lost in thought at Savannah’s, Frederick 21 or Le Bistro trying to order filet mignon or sea bass. When the server asks me what I want, I mistakenly reply, “Hot dog with sauce.” My wife gives me rude looks and I snap out of it saying, “Uh sorry. Pick one of those $35 steaks or fish for me.“
I’ve scientifically proven that after two hot dogs you can burp and be reminded of the sauce for 4.2 hours. After three dogs, it stretches to 5.8 hours.
Life is good here in the hot dog capital of the world. Very good.
Grant McGuire is a Huntington resident. His email address is grant11955@gmail.com.