This is the last of three columns about the world’s need for more babies. These writings may seem preachy; however, they’re important enough to spend time on. The need is based on what I call “Cassandra statistics,” which speak uncomfortable truths about the future but no one wants to believe them.
Fifty years ago the average number of children per childbearing woman was over five. Now it’s closer to two. For reasons mentioned in earlier columns, the USA and most of the world’s nations struggle to meet the replenishment rate of 2.1. In the U.S. our rate is currently 1.64.
It’s a crisis not well reported. Why? Because media outlets play to our hunger and bias for time-tested negative news like population explosion and rampant poverty.
Negativity sells more ads. You’re not going to buy a paper with the headline — “Extra Extra. World getting marginally better every year.” You’re going to buy the newspapers describing horrible crowded cities, homelessness and hungry children.
The argument for more people is also counterintuitive. I feel like there must be overcrowding and poverty, but I have to remind myself that’s not true anymore in a relative sense. Population movements and lack of babies will address overcrowding. The only world hunger we have is largely the result of bad actors blocking food distribution.
World statistics say we need more babies. No matter what your political persuasion, more children are in your self-interest because they’ll pay your Social Security. So let’s spend the money necessary to pay for them. The earlier we spend, the less we’ll have to pay.
What can we spend it on? Let’s begin with child care and home affordability. Since early child care can eat up a third of a working family’s budget, we need to get serious about paid family leave and subsidized child care. Also, something needs to be done to help young people afford homes.
Though I’m an economic conservative, I say let’s go full socialist for the short term on certain family-friendly issues. We already spend half our national budget to subsidize old people. I’m one. Why not for young people? We can always stop throwing money when it starts working.
If we want more babies, we’re going to have to pay one way or another. Let’s keep supporting our existing programs that work such as renewal and expansion of the child tax credit for poorer families. Each year it lifts millions of children out of poverty.
The quickest and most efficient way for increasing babies and brains is immigration. The most encouraging recent immigration news was the renewal of H1B visa program for specialized knowledge, ability and merit that the U.S. lacks in certain areas.
Importantly, spouses of H1B holders may get a green card to let them work. If we’re letting highly skilled computer engineers come help us from India, certainly we should take advantage the skills of their spouses.
So let’s make parenting great again. When I wear my Army hat, people thank me for serving. If we’re lucky, people will look at future parents with children and think, “Thank you for your service.”
