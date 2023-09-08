Following my article about courting candles, I looked into other courtship customs and discovered interesting rituals from different places and times. In many cultures, parental involvement is crucial, and the couple themselves have little or nothing to say in the matter. While these methods may not always be about true love, they have proven effective. Here are some examples:
Matchmakers: In Japan, the more traditional families follow the matchmaking practice of Omiai (called Xiangqin in China.) Arranged marriages are also common in India and Vietnam. In the process a young girl’s parents and a professional matchmaker consider potential mates before a couple can meet. The parents believe that a deeper relationship will result over time, leading to marriage.
Simple serenades: The Dai people of China have their own form of speed dating. Eligible women gather by a bonfire, and eligible men carrying red blankets choose to sit next to the lady who catches their eye. They serenade her, and if there is mutual attraction, the lady will have the man sit next to her on a hidden stool under her skirt. Sitting together, the man will place his red blanket over the chosen woman to signify a bond.
Wedding announcements: In ancient India, the practice of Swayamvara involves the father of the bride publicly announcing his daughter’s intention to marry. After an auspicious date, time, and venue are chosen, young men arrive and make an offer for the girl’s affection. Sometimes, the father may make the men perform various tasks to determine the chosen groom. The young bride then gives her choice a flower garland, indicating her intent to marry, and the wedding ceremony takes place the same day.
Keeping modest: Among the Sioux Native Americans of the old West, modesty was highly valued. Parents did not allow young girls to make eye contact with unrelated men. To be considered a potential suitor, a young man had to prove his courage and strength by participating in at least one raid or war. Since eye contact was prohibited, a young man might play a song on his flute outside the girl’s tepee. If she came out, it was a sign of her interest. The girl’s father would negotiate with the potential groom’s family, and if the groom’s family wished their son to court the girl, they brought gifts such as blankets, clothes, and food. The bride’s parents would then decide whether to accept the proposal.
Circular processions: In 19th century Mexico, still observing colonial Spanish customs, eligible girls commonly gathered in the town center once a week for a circular procession. Interested men came to watch them, and the girls would discreetly cast glances at the men to assess their interest. Only when a couple was mutually interested and made eye contact could the suitor ask the father for permission to court.
It’s interesting to note that the involvement of the father was a common factor among all these courtship practices. This custom continues in our modern society. Even today a suitor customarily asks a girl’s father for permission to marry.
