Fox hunting in eastern Kentucky is unique. It’s not the British sport of riders in red coats chasing hounds in the morning. The Kentucky hunter wears farm clothes, walks his dogs to the top of a ridge, makes night camp with his buddies, releases his dogs, then sits.
I grew up reading Jesse Stuart novels about fox hunting in eastern Kentucky. In the stories, hunters take their dogs onto hilltops near Stuart’s family home at W-Hollow in Greenup County.
To begin a hunt one hound, the start dog, is unleashed and sprints off. This dog is usually more experienced in flushing out the fox. Once the start dog has sniffed the trail, the other hounds are released to join the chase.
The resulting barks, yelps and howls are music to a hunter’s ears. Hunters know by the sound of the yelp which dog is in the lead, where the fox is, what direction the dogs are going and how close they are to the fox.
A hunter recognizes different foxes by the patterns of their runs. They can distinguish male and female running habits, gray and red fox habits, and after a few sessions they can even identify an individual fox by the circles and routes he runs. All this without the hunter ever having seen the fox.
The primary enjoyment is listening to the distinctive hound voices. There may be three or four hunters, each with five or six dogs. Some skilled hunters know the sound of every dog in the pack.
Camp camaraderie is important. Hunters argue good-naturedly over whose dog is leading and tease a buddy whose dog has lost the trail and “started chasing rabbits.” The owner of the lead dog is campfire king. The owner of “Tail-End Charlie” does the camp chores.
Foxes are not killed. The fun is the chase not the capture. Hunters cheer as much for the fox as their dogs. Hunters want a skilled, athletic fox to give the dogs a good run. The fox is not in danger. It can go in a hole at any time.
There are two species of fox in eastern Kentucky — gray and red. Both are canines but gray foxes have more catlike looks and characteristics, such as climbing trees. Gray foxes have less stamina than red and stop the chase after two or three hours by going up a tree or into their hole.
Red foxes more resemble dogs. They don’t climb trees and can run endlessly. A short run might be four hours, a normal run nine hours and a “hound killing” race may be 16 hours. In the last case, the superior fox and hound display their prized intellect and stamina.
A start dog or lead dog reaches peak performance about age 2 and stays at peak for about two years. The red male fox of the same age is a worthy adversary.
Hunters believe the fox enjoys the chase more than the dogs. The fox always has the option of going into a hole but prefers the merry chase to prove he’s smarter and faster than the darned dogs.
This is traditional mountain fox hunting. Tracking technology may soon replace the hunter’s ear for recognizing where dogs and fox are. I hope not.
