When I was 10, my father took me frogging on summer nights. Great fun and good eating afterwards. We’d go at dusk to the Little Sandy River near Grayson or a large pond at my uncle’s farm near Ashland. No fishing or hunting license was required in the 1960s, but that’s changed.
Dad navigated the fishing boat with a paddle as I bent over the front to catch the frogs on the dark shore. Frogs leave the water to croak and sing on summer nights. Bullfrogs are about the size of your hand. If stretched they’re about 8-10 inches long.
We’d bring a two-pronged gig bought at the hardware store. You could make a gig with a nail attached to a broom handle or buy a fancy one with four points that one might use to spear fish. Unless the frog was hard to reach, we didn’t use a gig.
We called it frog gigging, but frog grabbing was more like it. Dad held the flashlight needed to locate the frogs but more importantly to shine in their eyes. A spotlit frog has trouble seeing you glide up in the boat. With a gig you can catch a frog about 95% of the time unless you’re a klutz.
Catching frogs with a gig is almost cheating, like fishing with dynamite. The real fun is catching them with your hands. More sporting too. With a little practice and someone else shining the flashlight, you can catch them with two hands about 80% of the time.
You have to grab quickly and firmly. Frogs are jumpy, wiggly and slippery. Rather than grabbing, it’s better to pin them on the ground and then pick them up two-handed. If you’re grabbing with one hand and a flashlight in the other, the catch rate drops to 50% since it’s easy for frogs to wriggle out of one hand.
One time Dad took my six-year-old brother frogging on the Little Sandy. Dad and a friend were outside the boat in knee-deep water catching frogs and pulling the light boat over riffles. The boat got away.
The current took the boat downriver with my little brother. Dad managed to chase it down before his son and frogs were swept into the Ohio. That would’ve been hard to explain to Mom.
After a night of frogging, we’d bring the burlap bag of frogs home. The back legs are for eating. I’d chop off the legs with my Boy Scout hatchet as quickly (humanely) as possible but the front of the frog jumped around for half a minute.
Mom fried the legs as she would chicken using Crisco, salt, milk, eggs and flour. They tasted like chicken but chewier. Some recipes say to soak the legs in salt water or milk for a long time to soften, whiten and plump them up. Salt water clears the dark veins so people who aren’t used to eating frog legs don’t get turned off by the purple streaks.
Recipes also say to serve legs with garlic and parsley as in restaurants. We never did all that. Mom just fried them quickly for a big breakfast of frog legs and scrambled eggs— our reward for the big night out.
