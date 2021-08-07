I attended public schools in Ashland in the 1960s. I was comfortable at Crabbe Elementary, but that changed going into Coles Junior High. Having a November birthday (the calendar year determined school entry), I was one of the youngest in the school.
I don’t remember any of seventh grade 1967-68, but I do have a vague recollection of shop and art classes. Everyone was so big. It was the integrated blue-collar school. I was chubby and played football without much success. I recall large bodies in the bustling hallways of the old, dark repurposed Ashland High. I wasn’t scared or anything, just awed by the change. I guess the reason I don’t remember much is that I was just cowed, adjusting and surviving.
I arrived the following year a new person who’d slimmed down and run everywhere like Forrest Gump. I seem to recall every day of eighth grade. I stopped football and went out for basketball. Not being much of a dribbler, I was a good enough shooter to make the cut. I was now in shape and loved the workouts, especially the running the bleachers.
I found my niche in gym. Back then everyone brought gym clothes to school to dress for class, have a sweaty workout, and then strip them off for a group shower. Coach Force started class with Canadian military calisthenics. On his whistle we’d drop to the floor and see who could complete them the fastest — 25 pushups, 50 sit ups, 75 jumping jacks and 100 steps running in place, all of which took three to five minutes. Wonderful. I’d finally found something that could harness my energy.
After warmups came sports, the most memorable being war ball. It wasn’t dodgeball with today’s safe foam balls. We used leather volleyballs to knock out opponents while dodging oncoming balls. Painful when hit. It was cruel for the timid ones who just stood back on the wall, hands over faces, waiting to be smacked. I was now athletic and usually succeeded at being in the remaining few.
I was a top student who made all A’s but not chosen by teachers for Honor Society because of my character. They were right. I wasn’t very honorable and always getting in trouble. I deserved punishments for my many misdeeds. For them I was spanked, suspended and detained. A Bart Simpson. I would go to Principal Blanton’s office, bend over the desk and whack-whack-whack came his fraternity paddle on the back of my Levi’s. It stung wickedly, but no harm done.
The worst was detention. Thirty minutes after school felt like three hours for a high-strung boy. For some rascally deed, I had to stay after school for two months. I don’t recall anyone else staying more than a week. Of course back then parents supported teachers, so I was also in trouble when I came at home.
In hindsight my problem was immaturity. Being young, I wasn’t big enough to compete in sports, so I tried to compensate by doing things for attention. I was a difficult prankster. In hindsight I’m so thankful for those teachers who looked out for me and worked hard to keep me in line until I could learn the self-control to do it myself.