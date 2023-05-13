I have in my file drafts of perhaps 75 more columns, the product of my daily writing habit. Many of the articles are almost in final form, but for one reason or another I don’t feel like publishing them yet. Here below is preview of articles to come.
Some infinities are greater than others.
“Oats, peas, beans and barley grow” and other old English songs.
We have too many lawyers and accountants.
My guilty feelings.
People who influenced me.
Siri fails.
I love the high life and the low life.
Miscellaneous observations on life.
Book bans and speech codes.
Recycling fails.
History of coffee.
How much money does it take to make one happy.
Sleep is important and I finally learned how.
Newspapers of our past.
My many failures.
The pleasures of African-American vernacular English.
Old school sports of the 1960s and 1970s.
Journalist-philosopher Walter Lippmann.
Odd foods of youth like Spam, pot pies and TV dinners.
Risk pricing.
Keep a wide moat around life plans to give yourself room for error.
Jim Carrey’s advice to live down to your comfort level.
My granddogs.
I want a farm in my next life and have capybaras on it.
I aspire to drink more socially because my body limits me to twice a month now.
One with a satisfied mind is the richest person in the world.
My 1970 Fiat, known by mechanics as “F.I.A.T. — Fix It Again, Tony.”
Favorite cowboys and native Americans: Kit Carson, Jim Bridger, Sitting Bull, Tecumseh.
Things that make me wonder.
Letter to fictional Aunt Gladys.
Article in The Atlantic defending use of social climbing for networking.
Men need to maintain relationships after 50; women are better at it.
Lawyers have stressful jobs.
Oakwood Road Beer Band bouncer days, part two.
Discussing education reasonably and without the politics.
My first year experience in all endeavors was a tough transition.
An article in three or four pieces.
How I write a column — observational.
Living a year in early 1980s in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Kentucky beer, liquor, gambling laws and sin taxes
The new long telegram on containment of Russia.
Myth versus legend.
Yale survey course on Ukraine with Professor Timothy Snyder.
The high value of storytelling in different professions.
Lawyer jokes and observations.
I love Ring doorbell funny clips on Tiktok.
The tradition of hand-delivering letters from Galapagos Islands.
Learning to fly at age 16.
Our mistake of deemphasizing liberal arts and the alarming decline of history and English degrees.
Making money for myself as a child by selling lemonade, delivering papers, mowing lawns, cutting brush, and saving coupons from cereal boxes and comic books for mail-in prizes.
The construction of perfect jokes.
Value of always challenging your views because they may change.
Early days of online journalism.
List of amusing occurrences, jokes and stories.
Fatigue as a disease.
Obestity as a disease.
I’m in my frontiersman stage of life.
I’m entering my Native American stage of life.
I hope you’ll enjoy these topics as much as I do. A professor once told me to write what interests me because it’s likely others will detect my enthusiasm and be entertained.
