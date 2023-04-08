Economic development is backbone of the community. It brings jobs to keep our children here and attracts new workers. When I’m traveling out of Huntington, I’m a bit envious when I see flat developable land.
Our hills, older housing and industries are a challenge for big new projects. When you have a cornfield, you can put a little sewer, water and electric under it and voila — it’s “shovel ready.” When I see the miles of new development in places like Columbus, I’m a bit envious.
Huntington didn’t have much downtown construction at the end of the last century. We stopped in the mid-1970s with the opening of the Holiday Inn on 3rd Avenue and 11th Street. The hotel had the glorious Pompeii Club and erupting volcano (with Jimmy Hoffa buried underneath).
I used to joke that the only new construction in downtown Huntington in the 1980s and 1990s was the Federal Express kiosk at 11th Street and 4th Avenue. Unfortunately, it was true.
The U.S. economic boom of the 1980s missed our downtown. Charleston got its share of sleek new buildings— the black one, the white one and the silver one, my names for the BB&T (now Truist), United and Laidley Tower buildings.
Of course, we did our part to hinder the boom here by chasing the interstate and mall out of town. Places like Louisville and Charleston immediately benefited from having both in town. The benefits were ephemeral. Two decades later we saw the rewards of having neither downtown.
Huntington preserved its downtown, which can easily be used as a movie set of Americana 1930s through 1970s. Witness our movie “We Are Marshall.” We also have the thriving suburban Huntington Mall, the envy of cities like Charleston and Louisville with defunct urban malls.
Even during the years without new buildings, we had an active downtown. Well-traveled clients visited me from around the country in the 1990s, and I’d give them the Huntington test — name me a city in the U.S. where locals use downtown after work as much as Huntington. They couldn’t.
On my way home from work in the mid-90s, I’d see folks on 4th Avenue going to movies at the Keith Albee and lining up for a seat at Chili Willi’s. On weekends the crowds were bigger. Other cities in the U.S. had moved their evening entertainment activity to the suburbs. After the workday, U.S. cities rolled up their sidewalks to become dark, soulless canyons, as we saw in Cincinnati and Louisville.
In hindsight, our time without economic development downtown wasn’t all bad. We survived. But now our day has come to witness a growing Huntington between the Hal Greer and 5th Street exits, downtown to the river. I’ll focus on the praiseworthy development outside of downtown in a later column.
So thank goodness for Pullman Square, KineticPark and the construction activity that Marshall and the hospitals provide. We must appreciate the efforts of our politicians, political boards, development groups and others who made this happen.
