The older I get the more I appreciate country food. I like my cornbread simple— little or no salt, sugar or butter. It’s healthier than refined white bread, there being a bit of fiber and extra nutrients in cornmeal.
I prefer squares rather than round biscuits, but I’m not choosy. My favorite cornbread is a round johnnycake that I learned to make from Mom and Aunt Karolyn. It’s just a mix of cornmeal and water — a medium sized pancake.
To make a johnnycake, plop a big scoop of the mix in a hot iron skillet and griddle it to toasty brown. Johnnycakes are about 3” round and 3/4” tall, cooked a couple of minutes through and through.
I savor the cornmeal, especially stone-ground from a mill. Similarly stone-ground grits — that nutty flavor and chewy texture comes from milled chunks.
At restaurants I try to order grits as my starch. Same with polenta and spoon bread, the latter darned hard to find. I recommend going to Boone Tavern in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, where the spoon bread melts in your mouth. Made with cornmeal, 2% milk, sugar, salt, baking powder, butter and egg.
Another flavorful starch I like is quinoa. It’s healthy — high in fiber and protein, low in sugar. I keep rice around but realize it’s like white bread, a lot of empty calories that break down into sugar. It’s not far away from pouring white sugar down your throat. But rice, potatoes and wheat are staples relied upon by two-thirds of the world’s population to subsist, so I don’t look down on them.
If you can find English food, get some roast beef and Yorkshire pudding. YP is a starch that looks deceptively like a roll but has nothing but air in the center and very little flavoring except the starch itself. Just eggs, flour and water.
I enjoy an Idaho potato and make a meal on one. I know sweet potatoes are healthier, but I’ve sort of over-binged on them. I get two or three Idahos from the store and keep one in the microwave cooked so I can pull it out for a meal on the spur of the moment. I might eat half a spud for breakfast. Just plain.
I’ll never forget my parents describing a visit to a restaurant in Venice, Italy.
A local ordered a potato and ceremoniously carved it up and dressed it with oil and vinegar, salt and pepper then slowly made a meal of it. That’s civilized eating.
Potatoes advanced European civilization. Spanish explorers brought this tuber back from South America.
It could be grown anywhere.
A farm in 1750 fed four or five people; after the potato, eight or nine.
With the potato Europeans could now grow a nutritious food under the ground hidden from the tax man looking for his duty and hidden from the local lord looking for his share.
Population boomed, resulting in the creation of large cities and merchant trading.
But I digress. Back to cornbread, my starch of choice. Let’s all cook up some johnnycakes.
Eat them with pinto beans. I love me some johnnycakes, yes I do.