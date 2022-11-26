I’m for abortion, charter schools, free speech, the death penalty, and gay rights except when I’m against them. Got your attention?
It occurred to me people may think I don’t write enough on serious matters, that I perhaps joke too much. I’m a serious person, but I don’t take myself seriously. I try to let other columnists handle the controversial topics. They’re better at it.
So to earn my license to jest more, I give you my thoughts on five weighty topics to discuss at holiday dinners with your family and crazy uncles. Please don’t invite me, though. It’ll give me indigestion.
1. I’m for abortion except when I’m against it. I learned a good approach from Hillary Clinton. I’ve never been her biggest fan, but I’ve grown to admire one practical view. She said abortion should be legal but rare.
We should respect life. I’m for women’s choice but don’t want abortion on demand as lazy birth control. Prevention should happen on the front end, not the back. I’m conflicted much.
2. I’m for charter schools except when I’m against them. I’m a public school supporter, but I’m for charters as an escape from bad schools. Otherwise, charters should be rare and unnecessary.
I’m also not keen on for-profit charters or taking money away from public schools based on student count. If students in a school district leave for a charter school, why not count them as still attending for funding purposes? Let’s leverage the extra dollars and reduced teacher workload to raise performance of that public school. Make the students want to return.
3. I’m for free speech except when I’m against it. I’m OK letting disrespectful people say or write what they want, however offensive. Let society and peers censor them.
But I don’t want people yelling fire in a crowded theater. I also don’t want people inciting riots to destroy police stations or Capitol buildings.
4. I’m for the death penalty except when I’m against it. My evolution of view follows that of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Lewis Powell. He favored the death penalty while serving on the bench but after retirement came to believe it was inhumane and belittled us as human beings. He would’ve changed his vote because he saw the death penalty as serving no useful purpose.
The older I get, the more I move in Justice Potter Stewart’s direction. I hope to keep on moving, but I’m not there yet. If someone’s a murderer, my instinct is to hang them. I’m not particularly proud of this. How can a soul like me make it past Heaven’s Gate without being more forgiving? I’ll keep trying.
5. I’m for gay rights except … wait, what am I saying? I’ve never been against them. As conservative as I am, I’ve always been socially liberal and in favor of full civil rights for all.
I hope I’ve shown I can write on serious issues. Send your angry emails to my editors. Also please request that I write more lighthearted fluff that won’t disturb holiday meals.
