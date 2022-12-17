A paraprosdokian is a figure of speech, the last part of which is unexpected and lends different meaning to the first part. It is frequently used for humor by comedians and public speakers.
A good paraprosdokian zings. I give you selected examples:
I’ve had a perfectly wonderful evening, but this wasn’t it. — Groucho Marx
There but for the grace of God — goes God. — Winston Churchill
If I could just say a few words … I’d be a better public speaker. — Homer Simpson
I sleep eight hours a day and at least ten at night. — Bill Hicks
He was at his best when the going was good. — Alistair Cooke
War does not determine who is right — only who is left. — Bertrand Russell
I used to do drugs; I still do, but I used to, too. — Mitch Hedberg
The next four paraprosdokians are from the long-suffering Rodney Dangerfield:
My mother had morning sickness … after I was born.
I haven’t spoken to my wife in years; I didn’t want to interrupt her.
I remember the time I was kidnapped and they sent a piece of my finger to my father; he said he wanted more proof.
My wife signed me up for a bridge club; I jump next Tuesday.
My uncle’s dying wish was to have me sit in his lap; he was in the electric chair.
Here are paraprosdokian examples from multiple sources:
I asked God for a bike, but I know God doesn’t work that way; so I stole a bike and asked for forgiveness.
Don’t argue with an idiot; he’ll drag you down to his level and beat you with experience.
I want to die peacefully in my sleep like my grandfather, not screaming and yelling like the passengers in his car.
The last thing I want to do is hurt you … but it’s still on the list.
Light travels faster than sound; that’s why some people appear smart until you hear them.
If I agreed with you, we’d both be wrong.
Knowledge is knowing a tomato is a fruit; wisdom is not putting it in a fruit salad.
Some people are like Slinkies — not really good for anything, but you can’t help smiling when one tumbles down the stairs.
Dolphins are so smart that they can train a person to stand on the edge of a pool and throw them fish.
I didn’t say it was your fault. I said I was blaming you.
Why does someone believe you when you say there are four billion stars but when you say the paint is wet, they want to touch it?
A clear conscience is usually the sign of a bad memory.
Always borrow money from a pessimist; he won’t expect it back.
Some cause happiness wherever they go; others whenever they go.
You’re never too old to learn something stupid.
A bus is a vehicle that runs twice as fast when you are after it as when you are in it.
My wife and I went out of town for a workshop; I worked and she shopped.
If you are supposed to learn from your mistakes, why do some people have more than one child?
The voices in my head may not be real, but they have some good ideas.
Grant McGuire is a Huntington resident. His email address is grant11955@gmail.com.
