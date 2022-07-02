Cassidy Hutchinson is the John Dean of the Jan. 6 hearings. She used straight talk and understatement to a devastating effect. Her reluctance to say bad things about her superiors made her testimony all the more powerful.
The response from the top has a familiar ring it:
“I hardly know who this person, Cassidy Hutchinson, is.”
“Her fake story that I tried to grab the steering wheel … is sick and fraudulent.”
“Her story of me throwing food is also false.”
“I did not have sexual relations with that woman.”
I don’t watch live politics, not even speeches of people I like. If I find out later it is outstanding, I’ll go back and watch. However, most speeches are manipulative — a waste of my time.
I saw Cassidy Hutchinson’s live testimony by accident and was transfixed. It was a bombshell. As an attorney I try to read the witness. I kept waiting for a false note, for something that looked like show-trial testimony. But Ms. Hutchinson‘s face and demeanor showed no signs that she was making up a story or trying to oversell one.
It was like listening again to John Dean in the 1970s Watergate hearings. Dean was the fresh-faced White House counsel who was privy to presidential conversations. He testified about the private workings of the White House and loathsome behavior of President Nixon and fellow criminals. The White House called Dean a liar.
The bombshell in the Watergate hearings came unexpectedly. A White House aide reluctantly told of a taping system Nixon installed in his Oval Office. (What?!)
The White House tapes supported John Dean and changed the nation’s mind as to Richard Nixon. I supported Nixon, that is until I saw the low criminality of Richard “I am not a crook” Nixon and henchmen, John Ehrlichman and John Haldeman.
The delicious irony is that no one would’ve known about the tapes had the White House not used them. White House lawyers tried to smear Dean with quotes from his talks with Nixon. The Watergate investigators suspected the verbatim language was from tape recordings. They were right.
Life went straight downhill for “Tricky Dick,” the nickname he earned smearing other people. The scheming, the profanity and the ugly remarks on tape shocked the country. His henchmen refused to testify and went to the pokey. Nixon resigned in disgrace, spared from criminal prosecution by President Ford’s pardon.
The Jan. 6 drama as told by Ms. Hutchinson is like watching the Sopranos. If you want to relive Watergate, think of pardoned criminals Mike Flynn and Roger Stone as presidential henchmen. It’s not hard to do. They were.
The problem for a Mar-a-Lago resident is this young person’s faith in the system. Cassidy Hutchison isn’t old or seasoned enough to stonewall and prevaricate. Her White House-linked attorneys told her to shut her mouth. She fired them for independent lawyers so she could tell her story.
Imagine the irritated thoughts in Palm Beach: “Argh. Kids these days. What are you gonna do? Guess we gotta call her a liar.”
Bottom line: Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. (Is that my grill burning or someone’s pants on fire?) As someone said in the smoky ’90s, “I did not have sexual relations with that woman.”
Grant McGuire is a Huntington resident. His email address is grant11955@gmail.com.