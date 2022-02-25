In 1980 I began an unexpected gap year before law school. After making it through rounds of regional and national interviews, I was fortunate enough to receive a scholarship from the Henry Luce Foundation giving me the job of my choice in Asia. They had connections.
Luce grew up in China as the son of an American missionary before going to Yale and launching Time-Life magazines. The purpose of the scholarship is to foster better understanding of Asia in the United States. The Luce family thought this best accomplished by taking university graduates out of career paths (mine being law) and placing them in Asia for a year.
I chose to build schools and education programs in a Vietnamese refugee camp in Malaysia. At the end of my job in summer 1981, I traveled around the Pacific Rim visiting other Luce friends in the Philippines, Thailand, Taiwan, Korea and Japan. The 15 of us in our class had bonded the previous summer during three weeks of orientation at Princeton University and then New York, San Francisco and Hong Kong. I wanted to see them all before returning home.
My longest stop was Japan. In Tokyo all was new and interesting — very modern and successful but with unique culture. The Japan economy was booming. The U.S envied it enough to begin copying business management, hoping to catch some of the lightning in the bottle. It was not to last the decade.
I stayed with my friend Randy in his small apartment whose size in Japan is measured by the number of mats on the floor. A tatami mat equals 16 square feet. A Japanese one-room studio might be called a six tatami mat apartment.
The first night I ate with friends at a restaurant offering a large menu of Japanese dishes. It was expensive. Locally sourced food is subsidized to keep family farmers in business, and other food is imported. We sampled six dishes but shared portions to keep costs down. Afterward, we ate at an inexpensive noodle house to fill us up, this second dinner being typical urban economizing. Another night we went to reasonably priced yakitori restaurant for a satisfying dinner of skewered meats.
I went alone one day to a major league baseball game to see the Hiroshima Carp play the Tokyo Swallows. Don’t laugh. These are very respected teams in the Nippon League, which sends players to our major leagues. The ballpark resembled a U.S. park with some exceptions. There was local food in addition to hot dogs, so I ate noodles and broth to keep away the chill on a cold day. I saw lots of live cheering, chanting and singing like an English soccer match; much waving of banners, some resembling huge paper fish. (Huntington’s next team — the Ohio River Carp?)
Many American visitors believe they understand the Japanese at first blush, but it’s a complex culture. As with all cultures, one peels back layers to understand. One expat put it, “The longer I’m here, the more I realize I’ll will never understand the Japanese.”
To be continued. Next: Tokyo nightlife.
P.S. I ate sushi at my last Reds game, so maybe Luce is accomplishing his mission.