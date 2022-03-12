Asia adventures: Japan, Part 3
After a few days in Tokyo I took a day trip with three Luce friends by rail to Nikko to see the Buddhist and Shinto shrines and temples. In one we made offerings by burning slips of paper to catch the blessings of the deity with the smoke. The slips contain tiny fortunes written on them. With the offering one hopes to receive good fortune.
The prefecture of Nikko lies upon natural hot springs that feed the many mineral baths. We visited a community bath segregated by sexes where, for a small entry fee, they gave us the smallest bath towel I’ve ever seen — 25 inches long and 10 inches wide, a perfect size if I were only 3 feet tall. Inside the visitor disrobes and enters one of the five natural hot spas set in the floor, each tub 12‘ x 12‘ square. After a half an hour we got out to drip dry so as not to waste the small towel, which we used to rub off remaining moisture.
Upon returning to Tokyo, I took the bullet train to Kyoto. As I had hoped, it arrived on schedule at the station at the exact second. I stepped on and the train zipped away at 200 mph with few stops on the two-hour-and-40-minute trip to Kyoto. It definitely is the express train, quicker than by air.
Kyoto was an adventure. The town is beautifully laid out and had been spared Allied bombing in World War II. I stayed at a small ryokan inn, a typical historical lodging. Once in my room with its rice-straw mat flooring and no furniture, I put on some gym shorts and the kimono-type robe provided. The innkeeper came up to serve customary tea. I followed her lead as she knelt on one side of her small serving table. I knelt on the other. She then conducted a brief tea ceremony.
Then the innkeeper took me downstairs to a traditional small soaking bath. The Japanese commonly have hot soaking tubs called ofuro in their bathrooms which they enter before bed to relax muscles. My bath was a small wooden cube set in the floor just big enough for one person. I stepped down until my shoulders were covered and sat on a small underwater bench with my feet at the bottom. After finishing I went up to find my bedding rolled out, and I slept Japanese style on the floor.
The next day I ventured to a wonderful garden at the 1,200-acre Nara Park, which was filled with 1,200 small Sika deer, so gentle they walk up for petting. If one purchases deer crackers, they eat from your hand. The deer were considered sacred, although after the war they were stripped of their divine status. I don’t ordinarily appreciate gardens, but the Japanese make them an art form, and every part of the park is art.
I carry some of these Kyoto pleasures over to my house in Huntington. At dusk I sit on the porch in my hot tub and deer often stop by to greet me. Life is so rich.