We should teach decision education (DE) in grades K-12. The most important set of skills we can teach kids is how to set goals, think about probabilities, recognize mental biases and take actions best calculated to achieve success.

Decision education “unshapes” distorted perceptions. Many think if you flip a coin 10 times with it coming up heads every time, the probability of tails result is high because tails is “due;” or conversely they think the probability of heads is high because heads is “hot.” Neither is true. The probability of heads or tails is always 50% every flip.

Grant McGuire is a Huntington resident. His email address is grant11955@gmail.com.

