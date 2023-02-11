We should teach decision education (DE) in grades K-12. The most important set of skills we can teach kids is how to set goals, think about probabilities, recognize mental biases and take actions best calculated to achieve success.
Decision education “unshapes” distorted perceptions. Many think if you flip a coin 10 times with it coming up heads every time, the probability of tails result is high because tails is “due;” or conversely they think the probability of heads is high because heads is “hot.” Neither is true. The probability of heads or tails is always 50% every flip.
I recall a study where students had a choice of $100 in hand or $50 a month for a year. A large majority chose the $100 because 100 seemed larger than 50. Similar studies show students choosing a 1 in 100 chance to win $1,000 over receiving $50 in hand.
When we make decisions, we estimate what we know now and predict what may happen later. Thinking with probabilities improves decision-making. It aids our judgment with the knowledge of likelihood of different outcomes.
Among the decision skills students can learn are:
Managing uncertainty by using statistics.
Estimating confidence in current knowledge.
Assessing the expected value, risks and rewards of different decisions.
Understanding the relationship between skill and chance.
I support an organization called the Alliance for Decision Education (ADE), which encourages the teaching of DE early in school. Its cofounder is Annie Duke, a widely respected expert on decision making. Her background is cognitive psychology, which studies mental biases.
Annie was one of the top poker players in the world. In 2004 she won the World Series of Poker. That year she also won the World Series $2 million Tournament of Champions. Annie has authored a number of books on decision making and speaks to corporate boards, athletic teams and educational organizations about making best decisions.
One of the advisers to ADE is former world chess champion Garry Kasparov. As a player he weighs probabilities of the outcomes of chess moves. On ADE’s board of directors is Andrew Barry, the general manager of the Cleveland Browns. Barry played football for Harvard, where he received a master’s degree in computer science. Modern sports decisions are driven by statistics. All these volunteers are motivated by the desire to teach children important life skills.
DE develops abilities to make more accurate judgments. The need for these skills is growing. Our students are clearly struggling. We live in a world with incomplete, imperfect and sometimes misleading information.
Students can’t sort the real from the unreal, the likely from the unlikely.
Students need to approach life rationally. As ADE explains, being rational means:
Adopting long-term goals consistent with our values.
Valuing truth-seeking to form more accurate judgments.
Exercising active open-mindedness and intellectual humility to improve objectivity.
Developing self-awareness of emotions, and thinking and working to improve it.
Exercising self-regulation by managing thoughts, feelings, and behaviors.
I work every day to avoid my many mental biases. It can be hard, but it’s worthwhile to know you’re making the best decisions given the information at hand. For more on decision education, I encourage you to see AllianceforDecisionEducation.Org.
