After my article last week, I received many comments about my casual reference to the lack of toilet paper in Russia. This wasn’t criticism of my host. I was trying to make the point that in 1979, Russia had Western flush toilets but ironically didn’t have money for toilet paper. The comments inspired me to give readers more of what they seem to really want — not commentary on state and local issues, but toilet stories.
In the Army I spent a lot of time outside on training missions. In 1977 we had desert training for a month at the Yakima Firing Range in Central Washington. Our unit camped for a week on a rocky slope and engineers dug a slit trench in the middle of camp for a latrine which was meant for straddling. I was careful to avoid it when wandering back to my tent at night.
A reader in Lexington, Kentucky, mentioned that only 25% of the people in the world use TP. True indeed. When I worked in Southeast Asia in 1980-81, many places had squatting toilets. Even new apartments provided both Eastern and Western options. Squatting toilets are more sanitary. The water hose or bucket with dipper is so much cleaner than paper.
I’m not much of a squatting guy because my body is built Western-style and doesn’t crouch well. Even as a child I couldn’t sit comfortably on my heels like folks in other parts of the world. So when I’m in the woods camping, I try my best to find a some facilities to help me.
One reader said that as a child he only had an outhouse with corn cobs but he softened them up with water for his daily ablution. At my grandfather’s cabin in Tennessee, his outhouse was a dark and odor-filled marvel for a six-year-old boy. Thankfully Grandad put toilet paper on a nail for me so I didn’t have to use the proverbial Sears catalog.
A reader mentioned that on a trip to Panama decades ago, she went to the bathroom and the attendant sold her toilet paper for a dollar but it was only four squares. I found such bathroom attendants common in 1980 Asia where there was a charge of maybe a dime to enter a restroom in a mall and another dime for a packet of TP, so much more reasonable than Panama attendant who appeared to be trying to make money off a reader’s distress.
I’ve always admired the Toto brand electric toilets that one sometimes finds in fancy hotels. The Japanese sure know how clean and entertain. The dozen or so buttons on the wall panel activate water spraying, air drying, and other functions I’m not smart enough to use or brave enough to attempt. Is one for button beer dispensing?
Back to Russia. When I returned to Saint Petersburg eight years ago it was refreshingly modern. So for those of you who want to go, rest assured they have plenty of TP. Now I have to lobby the Russians for Japanese toilets.