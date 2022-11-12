The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Each of us has a mental illness in life. Think of it like being physically ill. Even the healthiest person has seasonal colds and flus; likewise for mental health. Everyone has a case of the blues.

It’s not uncommon for blues to be deep, triggered by stressful events like childbirth, loss of a loved one or other worries. Cases lasting more than two weeks are depression, according to professionals. Even highly functioning Winston Churchill was followed by the “black dog,” his name for a dark mood.

Grant McGuire is a Huntington resident. His email address is grant11955@gmail.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you