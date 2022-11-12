Each of us has a mental illness in life. Think of it like being physically ill. Even the healthiest person has seasonal colds and flus; likewise for mental health. Everyone has a case of the blues.
It’s not uncommon for blues to be deep, triggered by stressful events like childbirth, loss of a loved one or other worries. Cases lasting more than two weeks are depression, according to professionals. Even highly functioning Winston Churchill was followed by the “black dog,” his name for a dark mood.
Like a physical illness, a dark period of any length affects the ability to enjoy life. The blues may lift on their own and never come back, but they’re nonetheless an illness.
Depression has been called the “common cold of mental health.” It’s so common that 21 million people in the U.S. (8.4%) have a major depressive episode annually; 48 million (19.1%) experience anxiety disorders that disrupt life.
I think of bipolar disorder and schizophrenia as the broken bones of mental health. A lot of people in the U.S. break bones (6.1 million annually); a lot of adults are bipolar (7 million) or schizophrenic (1.5 million). One should seek treatment for those broken bones and mental ailments or they don’t mend right.
Bipolar sufferers deal with severe mood swings. Schizophrenics have delusions, hallucinations and disordered thinking. People with these disorders often experience thoughts of suicide.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says suicide deaths increased to 41,646 last year after two years of decline. Thankfully there’s more public emphasis on prevention.
I served in the 82nd Airborne Division, which had 10 suicides in 2020, much higher than the civilian rate. The good news: With the military’s new emphasis on prevention, military suicides dropped in 2021 for all service branches.
Our Hershel “Woody” Williams Veterans Administration Medical Center focuses on prevention. Every time I call for an appointment for an ailment or a prescription renewal, the VA asks me if I have had thoughts of suicide. This practice invites veterans to open up about mental illness.
Our VA has a separate campus for treating mental health. Many vets have post-traumatic stress disorder from combat. The small VA campus is inviting, with none of the hospital intimidation.
Family doctors around the country are now trained to spot mental health issues. This is as it should be. Doctors are treating the whole person — body and mind.
There’s now less stigma about mental health. We can discuss an illness openly. Our nation is addressing it. Health insurance plans must follow laws for equal treatment of mental and physical health. Congress continues more funding for suicide hotlines and veterans’ programs.
Employers should focus on prevention. It helps society and the bottom line. The leading loss of productivity in the workplace is mental health-related. More than half of work sickness absences in 2020-2021 were caused by depression, anxiety and stress, according to the Health and Safety Executive Report.
We can’t let up the battle. Prevention programs must be widely available everywhere: schools, colleges, hospitals, prisons, workplaces and communities. Every person suffering from a mental illness needs easy access to a professional, just as we offer our soldiers.
