“Some people believe the law to be a restriction. It is a restriction only against evil. Laws are made to free people not to bind them if they are the proper laws. They tell each of us what he may do without transgressing on the equal liberty of any other man.” — Borden Chantry by Louis L’Amour
Laws free us. Lack of law or too much freedom is constricting. Without law it’s lawlessness all around, like the Old West in the mid-1800s. One‘s life is limited when focused on survival, fearing the people one meets are foes, fearing that new situations present only chances for injury.
On the other hand, a society of laws gives us freedom to work within boundaries. The West in the late 1800s saw people from towns drive away outlaws, set up ordinances and appoint sheriffs to enforce laws.
When parents raise children, there’s one important job — setting boundaries to make the child feel safe and secure. A child is born with the opposite job — to test boundaries. If a child is raised by parents who set no boundaries, the child becomes anxious.
A child who tests boundaries and finds none is fearful. In meeting people or handling new situations, that child is afraid he will fall over a cliff any moment because there are no comforting guardrails on his road up life’s mountain.
The child may carry that fear the rest of his life because he was raised in a Wild West of childhood — too much freedom limited him psychologically with the ever-present fear of lawlessness.
Another unrelated topic on my mind — snakes. I like them. Most people don’t and understandably so but I seem to sympathize with reptiles. They don’t get any love. I guess Harry Potter’s sorting hat would put me in Slytherin House.
Few snakes are poisonous, and if you know the ones, they can be handled. Look at cobra charmers in India. Even snakes with venom around here, rattlesnakes and copperheads, are predictable. A rattlesnake won’t strike unless you threaten and then it might just as well flee as attack.
When I was 16 at Outward Bound in the North Carolina mountains, my 21-year-old instructor had no problem picking up a rattlesnake and showing me how to handle it. I wouldn’t be as casual with a copperhead because I don’t know them was well.
I’m the one neighbors call when they are terrified of a snake in their yard, which always seems to be a harmless black or garter snake. I’d usually have to kill it since it will further traumatize the neighbor.
I don’t want to appear full of braggadocio, because I have fears that many others don’t. Despite three years in the infantry, I’m not a fan of gore. I can’t stand the scene in the movie Alien where the creature pops out of the chest. Nor can I stand slasher movies that thrill middle school females.
I get vertigo when I’m 20 feet up in a tree or on a jump rock, things kids could handle without fear. Yet if I go up hundreds or thousands of feet where the view is abstract and unreal, I don’t have any problem. Go figure. More on my snake fondness and my fears in later columns.
