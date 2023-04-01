I’m not an expert on landforms. However, reading books about the Old West and different parts of the world (its mountains and oceans; its polar and equatorial regions) makes me most curious. With every reference of a formation, I have to research it.
I’ve looked up over 100 landforms; below are some of the unusual and unfamiliar ones. I’ve witnessed many of them firsthand but never knew their names until I saw them mentioned in books; never knew their definitions until I looked them up.
Arête: Group of sharp rocky ridges on mountain tops caused by melting glaciers.
Aseismic ridge: Chain of seamounts under the ocean created by molten hotspots under the Earth’s crust.
Alluvial fan: Formation of rocks, gravel, and silt deposited from the decreasing or stoppage of stream water flow; its sediment beds form groundwater reservoirs called aquifers in the western United States.
Anabranch: Flowing part of river that’s separated by an island and rejoins downstream.
Barchan: Crescent-shaped sand dune that faces the wind; its convex shape is formed by constant blowing.
Beach cusps: An arc of beach with a cusp or point at each end.
Bight: A bay-like formation but with less curve.
Bornhardt: Rock formation with steep sides and dome-shaped top.
Braided river: One with three or more channels that come back together or drain into the same body of water.
Cenote: A natural sinkhole from collapse of limestone bedrock with exposed water; commonly found in Yucatán Peninsula of Mexico.
Cuspate foreland: A triangular extension from the coast.
Cuesta: A gentle ground slope with a cliff.
Dirt cone: Dune-shaped dirt deposit caused by a glacier.
Erg: A group of sand dunes usually found in a desert.
Geo: Narrow inlet in a cliff usually caused by waves or glaciers.
Graben: Ground depression between two faults.
Guyot: A flat-top seamount that once had volcanic activity.
Hanging valley: A valley above another valley usually separated by a cliff.
Hogback: An exposed rock range caused by erosion.
Hoodoo: Irregular shaped rock formation that’s tall and pillar-like (I’ve seen many hoodoos driving into Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah.)
Karst: A soluble rock landscape shaped through erosion.
Lava dome: A rise in the ground or volcano caused by lava going through vents in the earth.
Moraine: Deposits of rock and sediment left from a former or receding glacier.
Nunatak: Rocks coming from a glacier.
Oxbow lake: A former meander of river that has separated into a curved lake.
Plunge pool: Deep area of water under the waterfall.
Pothole: A hole in exposed layer of rock created by the river’s flowing water.
Proglacial lake: Freshwater lake that forms behind a glacier.
Pyramidal peak: Where two or more arêtes meet and form a pyramid shape on top of a mountain.
Ria: A valley that flows into a coastline’s water and gets submerged.
Rift valley: Valley formed by tectonic plates and resulting land falling.
Seamount: Large underwater geological formation rising from ocean floor caused by volcanic action; if rising above the ocean, the seamount becomes an island.
I hope you readers find these half as interesting as I do. I urge you to go see the world; climb its mountains; explore its oceans. Experience the wonderment that nature provides.
