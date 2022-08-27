The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

My ancestry is a mix of northwest Europeans — a collection of hardy adventurers from Ireland, Scotland, Germany and points in between.

Then years ago I took DNA tests from 23andMe and Ancestry. I’d hoped I was a more interesting than a basic European guy. I’d have settled for being 20% more exotic.

Grant McGuire is a Huntington resident. His email address is grant11955@gmail.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you