My ancestry is a mix of northwest Europeans — a collection of hardy adventurers from Ireland, Scotland, Germany and points in between.
Then years ago I took DNA tests from 23andMe and Ancestry. I’d hoped I was a more interesting than a basic European guy. I’d have settled for being 20% more exotic.
However, DNA said I was 99% westerner. Of this I’m proud, but I already suspected as much from looking in the mirror.
I was hoping for one-eighth Cherokee. A great many eastern Kentucky people believe they have Cherokee blood. I did. I read as a teenager that having one-eighth American Indian blood is casino level, meaning I could apply for a gambling license.
I could then be Humphrey Bogart from Casablanca. However, the casino qualification and my Cherokee heritage each turned out to be myths — urban legends.
I was also hoping for 5% North African blood. Why not? My 10,000-year-old grandfather was born in the cradle of civilization in nearby Mesopotamia. Again, my DNA disappoints. So I covet my 1% “undetermined” DNA. It’s my last hope for being more colorful than my north European mix.
My Irish namesakes are from County Fermanagh, commonly known as McGuire County because so many live there. It’s near Northern Ireland with a blend of northern Protestants and southern Catholics.
My county was part of old Ulster province with the original nine counties of Scots-Irish Ireland. Six counties, not including Fermanagh, make up Northern Ireland. The name McGuire is from the Gaelic “Mag Uidhir,” meaning Magi of Éire, the priests of ancient Ireland.
Around the year 1200, the English kings began appointing McGuire chieftains to act as princes. These McGuires (Maguidhirs) lived in the castle of Enniskillen, seat of the chieftains of Fermanagh.
My McGuire ancestors crossed the Atlantic, poor folks encouraged by the English to settle the Appalachians as a wall between the Indians and the English colonies. The McGuire tombstones in Carter County, Kentucky, read like my genealogy carved into rock.
My mother’s Forester family is from Scotland, the family name derived from caretakers of the royal forests. The Foresters go back 1,000 years to a coastal town south of Edinburgh. There’s a Forester grave in Greyfriars Kirkyard, an Edinburgh cemetery (or kirk yard) known from the movie “Greyfriars Bobby” about the loyal dog who refused to leave the grave of his master.
My Fultz and Spillman ancestors are German. The surname Fultz is from the Old German name Fulchar, a combination of Folk (people) and Heri (army). In the 1200s, the first Fultz name appears in Germany.
Spillman (or Spellman) is an occupational name from the medieval German verb “spillen,” meaning “to play, jest or sport.” The name was originally held by an actor or a jester.
I fantasize that the oldest Fultz and Spillman families are related, thus making my oldest German relative a jester in the medieval folk army. I envision him dressed outrageously like Corporal Klinger of the TV show “M.A.S.H.,” always fishing without success for that psychiatric discharge.
From Irish, Scottish and German stock, my roots are blended. I’m forever proud that my country welcomed such a mixed bag of adventurers.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.