Ohio has the best choice of mom-and-pop ice cream places, in my opinion. I observed this in 40 years of driving around. Each new drive strengthens my conviction. Witness places like Dairy Belle in Chesapeake. I’m talking about shops that make their own milkshakes, not shoot them out of a spigot (yes, you, McDonald’s).
The drive to Columbus (prior to the bypass) offered terrific ice cream experiences. Two decades ago if you cut the corner of U.S. Route 52 and U.S. Route 23 at Portsmouth by driving over the hill, you found a wonderful milk shake place where McDonald’s stands today.
Today a drive along U.S. 23 toward Waverly and Chillicothe reveals other places. Drive on to Dayton and find more. A Google search for ice cream places in Ohio shows results in the Portsmouth area for Lil C’s and Dari Crème (both creative names) and Whit’s Frozen Custard. There are many other Tri-State area places; my apologies for not mentioning them all.
People’s ice cream choice is frequently fixed early. Some folks love chains like Baskin-Robbins or Dairy Queen. Perhaps they went as kids after a baseball game.
I’m a chocolate milk shake guy. I prefer a few scoops of vanilla and a little chocolate syrup. Not overly sweet or chocolaty. In my youth, we had two Dairy Cheers in Ashland, one downtown near McDonald’s and another near the high school. They had my favorite chocolate shakes.
Dairy Cheer also had a unique orange freeze made with vanilla ice cream and Orange Crush soda blended with ice. It was a Creamsicle drink with the added bite and fizz of orange soda. Their other version was made with orange sherbet and Sprite.
Cincinnati has Graeter’s ice cream. (My high school roommate owned five stores in Columbus, so I got free scoops.) I don’t disregard all the wonderful Kentucky and West Virginia ice cream places. If those states had the population of Ohio, they’d have just as many parlors. Witness shops like Griffith & Feil Drug store in Kenova with actual malts from the 1950s.
Perhaps the area’s entrepreneurial culture caused ice cream shops to spring up. Ohio is known as a starting place for restaurant chains such Wendy’s and BBF (Burger Boy Food-O-Rama). West Virginia has Shoney’s begun by Alex Schoenbaum. Kentucky has KFC.
In response to my hot dog columns, Tyson Compton tells me that the Cabell-Huntington Convention and Visitors Bureau is starting a hot dog trail map for visitors.
I thank readers for sending me more hot dog places to visit. Many of the hot dog stands also double as fine ice cream places. On these visits I can kill two birds with one stone. Recent additions to my hot dog and ice cream list include:
West Virginia: Huntington — G.D. Ritzy’s, Dickie Dogs, Club Inn Between, Sheetz; Wayne — Hazletts; Ceredo — Austin’s; Barboursville — Farley’s Famous Hot Dogs; Kenova—Griffith & Feil.
Kentucky: Ashland — Jim’s (in the arcade), Crisp’s, and Hot Diggity Dogs.
Ohio: Coal Grove — Freezette; Ironton — Shake Shoppe; South Point — Sam’s Club; Portsmouth/New Boston — The Malt Shop Burger Restaurant, Hickie’s Hamburger Inn; Gallipolis — Shake Shoppe.
Keep those hot dog suggestions coming. Ice cream too. Hurry. I’m hungry.