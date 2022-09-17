When one door shuts, another one opens. A trivial saying, but if you look at life right, it’s true. You make it come true.
I’m an optimist because it works better than alternatives. You’ve met pessimists. They say everything is bad; nothing ever works; everything is against them. Whine, whine. Even if life‘s not bad for them, they don’t want to see or admit it. It’s the way they choose to think.
I choose to think the reverse. I believe everything will work out. And in my 66 years it generally has. I don’t kid myself that all problems work out. Some don’t.
That’s why when a door shuts to block your path, choose another door. Or go out of the darned room and take another way around. Some people just bang on the door and complain. Take another way and you’ll find a door open or an obstacle gone.
I don’t like talking about my pains because it sounds like an old guy grumbling. But this might help a reader. From age 52 to 63 I could not walk due to pain. I had a mystery muscle arthritis and unrelated joint arthritis. Both kept me in persistent pain.
My X-rays at age 52 showed no cartilage in any joints. I had no remaining cushions in my lower back, hips and knees. Sometimes my optimism prevents me from being smart enough to seek help.
I hoped my first bad hip would work itself out. Maybe the cartilage would grow itself back. Nope. I tried for 18 months and no matter the exercises or cartilage supplements, the hip got worse.
The bone-on-bone grinding drove me to surgery. Thankfully I found relief from hip arthritis is easy. Replace the hip. I’ve got two metal ones.
Many say I have knee, hip and back issues from three years in the 82d Airborne. Others say it’s genetics. Still others say it was pounding from heavy running. I don’t know or care. I don’t blame the Army or my parents or life.
My muscle arthritis pain was different. It came on suddenly and locked me in as if I had a bad flu, day and night, for five years. I tried to fight through it.
My family physician guessed I might have a pain syndrome called polymyalgia rheumatica. I researched online and thought this was it. PMR is treated with high prednisone doses. I resisted taking this steroid for years but eventually did to reduce pain.
Unfortunately, I didn’t take my doctor’s advice to see a rheumatologist. PMR is supposed to go away in a number of years and I was optimistic it would. But by age 63 pain won.
I finally sought help in a pain program at the VA Medical Center. My pain doctor was a psychologist who taught me pain management techniques — progressive relaxation and meditation. My pain team expanded to include a rheumatologist, dietitian and others doctors.
The team met and gave me a different diagnosis — myofascial pain syndrome. MPS is another mystery pain syndrome but treated with non-steroidal gabapentin, which I started taking. Bingo. Within 36 hours the muscle pain vanished. Praise the Lord and pass the biscuits.
Life is good. I’m blessed. When one door shuts, another one opens.
