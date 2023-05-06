The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Certain things are counterintuitive, and I have to ask why. Among them are political party colors, sports uniform colors and the listing order of sports scores.

In my youth the Republican party color was blue. This made sense to me because the GOP was like the blue-colored United Kingdom’s Conservative Party, which is less populist than the opposition. The Democrats were always red, I thought, because they were considered closer to the Reds (old men frequently referred to Dems as “Red commies”).

Grant McGuire is a Huntington resident. His email address is grant11955@gmail.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you