Certain things are counterintuitive, and I have to ask why. Among them are political party colors, sports uniform colors and the listing order of sports scores.
In my youth the Republican party color was blue. This made sense to me because the GOP was like the blue-colored United Kingdom’s Conservative Party, which is less populist than the opposition. The Democrats were always red, I thought, because they were considered closer to the Reds (old men frequently referred to Dems as “Red commies”).
A little research revealed that in 1976, NBC debuted its first electoral map on the air with red bulbs for Carter states (Democrat) and blue for Ford (Republican). These original colors were indeed based on Great Britain’s political system that used red for the more liberal party.
Today’s color coding wasn’t established until the Bush v. Gore election of 2000 when The New York Times published its first full-color election map. The Times graphics editor changed tradition and used red for Republicans because, he explained, “Red begins with r and Republican begins with r” (this sounds like a third grader‘s reasoning). The election and its media coverage stretched through mid-December, establishing the Democrats as the blue party and Republicans as the red.
Also counterintuitive to me are sports team colors. We’ve gotten used to the home team wearing white jerseys and the visiting team wearing colored ones. Why isn’t it the reverse? Teams spend millions branding their colors, so why doesn’t the home team fly its colors? Make the visitors wear bland vanilla.
Sport’s history reveals that until 2016 the NBA required the home team to wear light-colored jerseys and the visitors dark ones. Beginning in 2017, the home team was allowed to designate whether it would wear white or colored jerseys. The visiting team had to wear jerseys of “sufficient contrast,” whether white or another color.
With some exception the college basketball home team wears white uniforms, while the visiting team wears their colors. Some universities are allowed to wear colors at home (such as West Virginia University gold) if the home jerseys sufficiently contrast with the visiting team’s uniforms.
Something else that’s backwards to me is sports score reporting. We always list the visiting team first and the home team second. The listing of Reds-Phillies means the Reds are playing at the Phillies.
Shouldn’t the home team get first billing? Why give the visitors priority in score listings? In my way of thinking, Reds-Phillies should mean the Reds are at home in their red colors hosting the Phillies in their white uniforms.
A dive into history shows that a century ago the current order of scores was up to the whim of the sports editor; then things changed. The present listing practice started in baseball because the home team bats second, so sports editors found it more natural to list the visitor score first.
This listing format eventually spread to football, basketball and other sports. However, It makes no sense to list a visiting team first in non-baseball sports because there’s no rotating order of play for teams on the field.
Oh well. I shouldn’t be so curious. If I’d stop questioning established order, those who enforce custom and tradition would be happier with me.
