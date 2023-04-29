This is part two of my 1971 parachuting story. In my last column I had just jumped out of an airplane at age 15 and was floating downward. My parachute opened without incident, so I didn’t need to pull the reserve.
I could steer my parachute somewhat. These were old round army parachutes with an open panel in the back to let air escape and propel me forward. To steer I pulled down on two canvas straps on one side which collapsed that side of the parachute and started the turn. If wanted to turn the other way, I collapsed the other side.
I don’t recall coming down except that the drop zone looked much like the Bardstown, Kentucky, farm that it was — pastureland with trees and fences on the borders. The descent was quiet and peaceful. I landed on target in the grass with correct form so I hardly felt the landing.
I gathered my parachute in my arms and walked a hundred yards to the hangar to deliver my gear to a “packer” whose job it was to fold the parachute for the next use. I overheard two college guys laugh about their landings — one got caught in a tree and the other straddled a fence.
I made two more jumps that day which I don’t remember, so they must’ve been uneventful. I needed a total of five static line jumps before I could freefall. I got those two extra jumps and first freefall the next summer when I could drive myself.
At the end of the day, the four of us drove back home to Ashland. The girls had packed peaches and handed them back to us guys. My friend Cathy, who was driving, said these peaches were special and if we sucked on the pit for a long time it got very soft and flavorful.
Like idiots we guys sucked for hours until dark. As we got near Ashland, my friend Steve said his peach pit wasn’t getting soft. The girls started laughing. We’d been pranked. The girls sold the joke so well we laughed, too.
It was 11 o’clock at night when we came off I-64 at the Ashland exit. We went down U.S. 60 a few miles, then turned off onto a six-mile back road to Bellefonte where the friend lived. The night was foggy with about five feet of visibility, so we could only drive two miles an hour.
I got out and walked in front of the car as a guide. Cathy couldn’t see the road but she could see me with her lights. I walked as guide for the next 45 minutes until we got out of the “soup.” I’m sure Cathy could’ve driven without my help, but it made her feel better to know the turns in the road.
We dropped off her friend, then my buddy Steve. Cathy lived near me so she dropped me off last about midnight. My parents were asleep.
When I got up in the morning for church, I told Mom all went well. My parents knew Cathy was very responsible, so they were never concerned. I appreciate my parents letting me make decisions and learn life lessons along the way.
