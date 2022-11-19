The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

I like bending language. Stretch that punctuation, grammar and formatting please. I enjoy taking it further to write text backwards or write each word backwards or write from right to left like the Egyptians. Even upside down.

I have a friend who can speak in reverse. He’s only met two people who can understand him.

Grant McGuire is a Huntington resident. His email address is grant11955@gmail.com.

