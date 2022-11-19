I like bending language. Stretch that punctuation, grammar and formatting please. I enjoy taking it further to write text backwards or write each word backwards or write from right to left like the Egyptians. Even upside down.
I have a friend who can speak in reverse. He’s only met two people who can understand him.
I’m fascinated by non-customary speech. Below are variations of first paragraph of this column:
Reversed text—
.nwod edispu nevE .snaitpygE eht ekil tfel ot thgir morf etirw ro sdrawkcab drow hcae etirw ro sdrawkcab txet etirw ot rehtruf ti gnikat yojne I .esaelp gnittamrof dna rammarg ,noitautcnup taht hctertS .egaugnal gnidneb ekil I
Reversed text per word—
I ekil gnidneb .egaugnal hctertS taht ,noitautcnup rammarg dna gnittamrof .esaelp I yojne gnikat ti rehtruf ot etirw txet sdrawkcab ro etirw hcae drow sdrawkcab ro etirw morf thgir ot tfel ekil eht .snaitpygE nevE edispu .nwod
Flipped words—
down. upside Even Egyptians. the like left to right from write or backwards word each write or backwards text write to further it taking enjoy I please. formatting and grammar punctuation, that Stretch language. bending like I
Fun and challenging writing acrobatics. Can you read them?
We’re used to having paragraphs start on the left. I love seeing left-to-right languages such as Arabic, Hebrew and Persian, which start sentences on the right, flat against the side. The left side is open (like the right side of this guest column), unresolved and jagged; unsettling to the eye but artful in its unconventional way.
I enjoy moving words around. When Yoda speaks in Star Wars it’s delightful. Hard to see, the Dark Side is. Speak this way, Yoda does.
In Latin the word order is relatively free. The subject, object and verb in a sentence can come in any order. Commonly the word order is SOV (subject-object-verb). Example: The boy sees the dog. Latin: Puer canem videt (boy dog sees).
I used to get unnerved with current Black English, the urban version of African-American vernacular English. (“She be done had her baby”). Black-speak flips words around. Now I understand the speaker is freeing his or herself from convention. I was the one with the problem.
Young people use the F-word as an intensifier. I’m mildly annoyed by the word and think the frequent use degrades the language. However I’ve come to realize the F-word is harmless, like my use of “very,” another unneeded modifier.
Mark Twain advised writers to “Substitute ‘damn’ every time you’re inclined to write ‘very.' Your editor will delete it and the writing will be just as it should be."
In life I’m always learning. Every day, every hour. That’s what makes life interesting; interesting life is; interesting be life.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.