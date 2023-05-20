I joined a Facebook group devoted to puns and one-liners. Here are some below. I thought I knew all the one-liners, but most of these are fresh to me.
My geography teacher asked if I could name a country without an R in it. I said, “No way.”
English is weird. It can be understood through tough thorough thought though.
I renewed my car insurance and they asked me if I had any pets. I said, Yes I have a dog. They asked me if I’ve ever thought about insurance for him. I said, No he can’t drive.
In these divisive times it’s important that we don’t become too judgmental, like everybody else.
Knowing my luck, I’ll be reincarnated as me again.
“Do not touch” must be one of the most terrifying things to read in Braille.
Ad for Alzheimer’s Society gala: “A Night to Remember.”
Me: Alexa, remind me to go to the gym.
Alexa: I have added gin to your shopping list.
Me: Close enough.
The universe is made of protons, electrons, neutrons, and morons.
My wife and I decided we don’t want to have children. Our kids aren’t taking it very well.
Sometimes I hide my husband’s stuff so he can’t find it. I put his shoes in the shoe closet, his jacket on a hanger and his keys on the key hook.
I got swine flu last month. I rubbed myself all over with salt and now I’m cured.
I ask a genius friend if he could make a sentence without using the letter E.
He said, “I doubt I can. It’s a major part of many words. And if I could, what would I gain? An award; a cash bonus; bragging rights? Why should I strain my brain? It’s not worth it.”
I asked the waiter in our local Chinese restaurant what the duck was like. He said it’s like a chicken, but can swim.
I got insulted by Alexa. I asked her to play “What’s the matter with you?” She said “Shut up your face.”
My local symphony is crowdfunding a new building project. It’s going to be a pavilion. That sounds like an awful lot of money to me.
Reminder: April is Procrastination Awareness Month.
Breaking news: A barge carrying a large shipment of yo-yos has sunk 28 times so far this morning.
Do you ever wonder what your dog or cat named you?
My sister and I laugh at how competitive we were as kids, but I laughed more.
I swapped my wife’s lip gloss for superglue. She’s still not talking to me.
I so admire my humility.
I applied to join the tinnitus society. I haven’t heard anything yet.
Water is heavier than butane, because butane is a lighter fluid.
I need some help. How do you put a pin back in a grenade? Quick answers plea
I took a personality test. It came back negative.
(Inside confession booth)
Me: Father, I committed all seven deadly sins today.
Priest: Tell me my son.
Me: I was angry and envious of my neighbor, so I lazily seduced his wife, ate all his groceries and didn’t share.
Priest: You forgot pride.
Me: No, I’m pretty proud of this.
Grant McGuire is a Huntington resident. His email address is grant11955@gmail.com.
