Recent headline: “Six first-year bankers quit and walked out from Goldman Sachs because superiors stressed performance.” After reading that I emailed my Goldman buddy, “For the love of God, please stop asking Generation Z employees to work.”

In Herman Melville’s 1853 short story “Bartleby the Scrivener,” a Wall Street clerk begins a puzzling go-slow campaign at the office. “I would prefer not to” becomes his polite reply when asked to draft documents. Formerly he’d been the hardest worker.

Grant McGuire is a Huntington resident. His email address is grant11955@gmail.com.

