I skipped last week’s column. Nothing I wrote seemed worth submitting. Here are some favorite quotes that amuse me and do seem worth it.
“Whenever I get the urge to exercise, I lie down until the feeling passes.” — Robert Maynard Hutchins
“I have kleptomania. When it gets bad, I take something for it.” — Robert Benchley
“As I sat strapped in my seat waiting during the countdown, one thought kept crossing my mind: Every part of this rocket was supplied by the lowest bidder.” — John Glenn
“Stop browbeating her! Can’t you see she is sexy?” —Inspector Jacques Clouseau (Steve Martin) in “The Pink Panther”
“The only reason they say ‘Women and children first’ is to test the strength of the lifeboats.” — Jean Kerr
“I’ve been married to a communist and a fascist, and neither would take out the garbage.” — Zsa Zsa Gabor
“When a man opens a car door for his wife, it’s either a new car or a new wife.” — Prince Philip
“Wood burns faster when you have to cut and chop it yourself.” — Harrison Ford
“Lawyers believe a man is innocent until proven broke.” — Robin Hall
“Having more money doesn’t make you happier. I have 50 million dollars but I’m just as happy as when I had 48 million.” — Arnold Schwarzenegger.
“I’m not a paranoid, deranged millionaire. I’m a billionaire.” — Howard Hughes
“We are here on earth to do good unto others. What the others are here for, I have no idea.” — W. H. Auden
“Home cooking. Where many a man thinks his wife is.” — Jimmy Durante
“If God had intended us to fly he would have made it easier to get to the airport.” — Jonathan Winters
“The weatherman is the only person that I know who can be wrong 99% of the time and still have a job the next day.” — Johnny Carson
“My math teacher said there are 3 kinds of people in this world: Those who can count and those who can’t.” — Unknown
And lastly I give you sayings by Terry Pratchett, the English fantasy author and humorist:
“A marriage is made up of two people who swear that only the other one snores.
Real stupidity beats artificial intelligence every time.
In ancient times cats were worshipped as gods. They have not forgotten this.
I didn’t go to university. But I have sympathy for those who did.
The trouble with having an open mind is that people will insist on coming along and trying to put things in it.
Using five exclamation marks is the sure sign of an insane mind.
It is well known that a vital ingredient of success is not knowing that what you are attempting can’t be done.
Wisdom comes from experience. Experience often comes from lack of wisdom.
It’s not worth doing something unless someone, somewhere, would rather you weren’t doing it.
There are times in life when people must know when not to let go. Balloons are designed to teach small children this.
The entire universe has been neatly divided into things to (a) mate with, (b) eat, (c) run away from, and (d) rocks.”