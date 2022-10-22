I didn’t give readers a column last week. Oddly I wrote 13 of them, but didn’t feel like publishing any because I wasn’t ready. They were ready; I wasn’t. I owe you at least a preview of the upcoming topics.
1. I love the high life and the low life. I enjoy highbrow “Downton Abbey” and lowbrow “Joe Dirt.” I like lobster and filet, but sometimes a hot dog is better. Good wines are wonderful, but so is a cold draft beer.
2. Miscellaneous observations. I write them in a stream of consciousness. Otherwise, you’d never have known I loved fields of lavender. That image flashed on my TV screensaver as I dictated a past column in free-flow mode.
3. Book banning, speech codes, cancel culture. I’m militantly against them all. See the movie “Fahrenheit 451,” where people in a dystopian world memorize banned books to preserve them. I’m a First Amendment free-speech purist. I don’t use words that offend others but defend anyone’s right to do so.
4. Recycling household garbage is a nice practice but won’t cure climate change. The most effective way to shrink our carbon footprint is to reduce consumerism and use cleaner energy. We need to address climate change in a big way. Let’s build 10 nuclear plants in the next decade, not pester McDonald’s to use paper straws.
5. I like sports. On weekends I watch all major sports and the minor ones. I’m a junkie. After midnight I may search around to feed my addiction and watch cricket in India.
6. The history of coffee. I won’t spoil this by telling too much now.
7. How much money will make you happy? The key is to find “I have enough.”
8. Octopus preservation ethics. I now have a problem with eating my favorite sushi. I see videos where a playful octopus shares affection with divers. My heart melts. Should I eat such a sentient creature?
9. Writing backwards. I have a friend who can speak backwards. I love playing with language. I’ll show you examples of playful restructuring of paragraphs, sentences and words.
10. Sleep is underrated. I couldn’t sleep for decades and discovered I had apnea. I have a CPAP machine and now get eight hours sleep every night — a wonderful drug. I’m addicted to good sleep, as everyone should be.
11. Traveling in place. You don’t have to leave your town to experience travel if you know how. As I discovered late in life, you can have memorable experiences within a few miles of your house that are as stimulating as visiting Hong Kong or Paris. Seriously.
12. Satire. I haven’t published much satire but have a sarcastic worldview. Of the many memos I write daily to my file, a goodly number poke fun at myself and others. Most are inappropriate to send. I won’t give too much away, but I have a piece on our West Virginia legislature.
13. Fullness and gratitude. Psalm 16:11 says, “You make known to me the path of life; in your presence there is fullness of joy.” People of all faiths need to experience the emotions of fullness and gratitude. My advice for giving to church and society is give of your works and wealth until it feels right, until you feel full joy.
