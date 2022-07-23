I’ve entered my cowboy phase of life. Maybe a person moves from being a child to an adult and back again. I’m reacquainting myself with childhood pleasures.
My dad grew up watching cowboy serial movies in the ’30s and ’40s in Grayson, Kentucky. He never tired of old black and white cowboy movies on TV. Dad could name all the actors and supporting actors like Andy Devine (Roy Rogers’ sidekick) and Walter Brennan (Grandpa on “The Real McCoys” TV show and three-time Oscar winner).
Dad loved Louis L’Amour cowboy novels. I thought they were just schoolboy pulp fiction but discovered they’re on a higher level. General Eisenhower read Louis L’Amour for relaxation in World War II.
I respect westerns — the books I mean. They capture the American spirit. A few months ago, I accidentally fell into the genre for the first time and started reading a slew of them— Larry McMurtry (of Lonesome Dove fame), Cormac McCarthy and lesser-known authors.
The American cowboy era only lasted a couple of decades, 1870 to 1890, but it hugely influenced our national character. I’m so taken by it I listen to Roy Rogers songs as I read and watch old John Wayne movies at night.
I’m learning a lot about Texas, a blend of competing cultures as James Michener explains in his epic “Texas.” Kentucky and Tennessee Protestants migrated from the east, bringing their independent nature. Before them Mexican Catholics inhabited much of Texas as part of their country. The peoples mixed.
And long before both arrived, the area was Native American.
It was their country before the Mexican state of Tejas, the free Republic of Texas and the U.S. state of Texas. I find myself with greater understanding of Native Americans (aka First Peoples, First Nations, Indigenous). If a powerful invader came to take my land, I wouldn’t willingly submit, either.
I travel in my mind’s eye on cowboy rides in Texas with a Winchester rifle and a Colt revolver by my side, just like in the movies. However, I also have an urge to live the range life in Wyoming raising cattle and horses.
I imagine myself driving cattle from Texas through Oklahoma to rail cars for shipment to Chicago. After many drives I hire on as a wagon train scout (and go by the name Rowdy Yates). At the end of my cow-punching and cowboying, I drive my last herd of doggies north toward Montana territory to start a ranch.
I realize why cowboy books are so absorbing. They are the American story writ large. Our ancestors came from Europe and conquered the Atlantic coast.
In the 1700s Appalachia was the west, but the frontier quickly expanded to the Ohio Territory and onward past the Mississippi. By the time Kentucky became a state, Americans were moving with Manifest Destiny to “civilize” all the west, the driving impulse of the time.
Maybe this evening I’ll get out my old Mattel six shooter with the Greenie Stick-M-Caps, my weapon in Ashland’s Windsor Court circa 1960. Then I’ll put on my cowboy hat and ride my horse around Huntington’s Ridgewood Road to round up my stray cattle and protect the neighbors against outlaws.
