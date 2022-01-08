We take our freedoms for granted. Russia still has trouble separating itself from a century of repression. I recall my trip to the then-Soviet Union to experience a culture of lies and a police state where people spied on one another.
While touring Europe in 1979 I took a voyage from Helsinki to St. Petersburg. The Soviets banned entry of printed material but accidentally I left the ship with a copy of a lighthearted book by P.G. Wodehouse about Bertie Wooster and his butler Jeeves.
The dock guards went through my backpack, confiscated the book and gave me a stern lecture. From then on every time I got on or off ship, I was subject to a special inspection and dirty looks.
Ironically within minutes after this treatment as an enemy of the state, Russia insisted I was its great tourist friend and required me to purchase $100 of Russian rubles for spending. Because rubles were illegal outside Russia, they were of no value on any currency exchange.
Our tour guide was a nice 20-year-old who tried to help and occasionally smiled, but she was watched by an unsmiling old woman “minder” in an army uniform whose only job was to make sure the young guide fed us the party line and didn’t defect. Once an hour we had the obligatory mention of the 20 million Russians who died in World War II.
We ate lunch the first day at a downtown tourist restaurant forbidden to ordinary Russians. We were treated to beets and chicken which I ordinarily like but was tasteless.
I pretended to go to the bathroom but instead left the group to walk outside for a few minutes on a large boulevard and was surprised that it was fairly empty in the middle of the week. Few Russians could afford cars. I looked at a subway entrance, but there weren’t many people going in or out. It looked a bit ghostly.
Nyet TP. There was no toilet paper in restrooms. I toured the beautiful Winter Palace of Peter the Great but my most vivid memory is western style toilets with no paper. I was amazed to see this beautiful palace, adorned with precious stones, which could not offer a basic comfort we’d find in McDonald’s.
My last shakedown was on departure. Soviet Russia prohibited its worthless rubles from leaving the country. The tour required us to visit a special shop off-limits to Russian citizens in order to spend all remaining scrip at the company store.
The display cases offered fur hats and those famous stacking Matryoshka dolls of ever decreasing size placed one inside another. I had to toss my remaining rubles in a box so Russia could sell them to the next foreign tourists. If only I had used them as toilet paper back at the Winter Palace.
Russia never returned my Jeeves and Wooster book. I imagine the guard sold it on the black market to help buy forbidden Levi’s or Beatles records prized by the young. Blue jeans and rock ‘n’ roll did contribute to the collapse of the Soviet Union. Russians longed for these symbols of freedom and wouldn’t tolerate further denial of liberty beyond 1989 when USSR borders, including the Berlin Wall, came tumbling down.