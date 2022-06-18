I recently called Huntington the Hot Dog Capital of the USA. Not only do we have the best dogs and most parlors, I can safely claim capital because no other city does.
Newcastle, Pennsylvania, says it’s the Hot Dog Capital of the World. Let them have that world title with their Northeast chili dogs. Ask yourself: Do you ever want to go to another city for its hot dogs? I think not.
If you Google “national chili festival,” you’ll find many chili cook offs across the country. Same with googling “national barbecue festival.” But Google the words “national hot dog festival” and you’ll find the top hit is West Virginia Hot Dog Festival, the one held here every summer at Pullman Square.
But for now our claim as national capital and our claim for best hot dogs are merely de facto. Let’s make them official.
Memo to festival leaders and our visitors bureau: Use the power of promotions to secure our spot as the USA Hot Dog Capital.
I suggest we expand the name of our annual event to West Virginia Hot Dog Festival— Premier Hot Dog Festival of America. Repeat the name enough and it becomes established. Before long shorten it to the term God intended — National Hot Dog Festival.
Let’s get our city attorneys working to establish Huntington’s property rights to terms such as Hot Dog Capital of America, Hot Dog Capital USA, America’s Hot Dog Capital, America’s Best Hot Dogs, and USA Hot Dog Capital.
Challenge Newcastle for king of hot dog mountain. Tell the world that we’ll fight those chili doggers for supremacy. And if Coney Island tries to claim anything, we’ll fight them, too.
The Huntington Quarterly just released an article on our hot dog royalty — Midway, Sam’s, Stewart’s, Frostop and Hillbilly Hotdogs. These fabulous five set high national standards. They stand proof of our city as capital.
While traveling the world I watched cities adopt American tastes, first with bourbon and later with gourmet hamburgers. High-end bars and restaurants in international centers such as London devoted themselves to bourbon or hamburgers. Now they’re moving into hot dogs — whole restaurants just for hot dogs.
I’ll never forget the queen of England visiting the USA three decades ago. President George H.W. Bush hosted a Texas picnic serving hot dogs. The queen loved it. Thank you, Your Highness. You’ve always had fine taste.
And why not serve hot dogs to visiting royalty? What says America more than a hot dog? And what says real hot dog more than one from Huntington?
Let London advertise our specialty on their menus: Huntington hot dog — £15. That’s not a far from popular menu items such as Memphis barbecue or Chicago-style pizza.
Every time someone asks you where you’re from, proudly say Hot Dog Capital of America. Let them ask where. Educate them as to real hot dogs.
Stake our claim to Hot Dog Capital USA. Fight the chili dogger insult to our town honor. A wise dude once said, “This aggression will not stand, man.”
Grant McGuire is a Huntington resident. His email address is grant11955@gmail.com.