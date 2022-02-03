My boss Jim Ross wrote recently about his assignment to watch the movie “All the President’s Men” about Washington Post journalists uncovering the Watergate break-in and subsequent coverup by the White House. Having gone away to school near Charlottesville from 1970 to 1973, I followed the Watergate drama closely. After breakfast in our dining hall, I would get my Washington Post and read it cover to cover to follow scoops by journalists Robert Woodward and Carl Bernstein.
In May 1973 we were allowed a one-week senior project. The headmaster approved my attendance at the Watergate Hearings along with four buddies. Someone arranged lodging for us in empty dorms at Mount Vernon Junior College, a two-year women’s school.
Through a parent connection, we had reserved seats in the front row, where we sat looking respectable for the cameras in our our coats and ties. All of the rock stars of the news corps were there. The scribes stood, and photographers kneeled. Television camera lights beamed.
Jimmy Breslin from the New York Times was legend. He stood with pen and notepad against the wall 10 feet away from me with longish hair and ruddy complexion looking for all the world like an English bookie making his marks for a horse race.
We ran into classmate Mark, who had bluffed his way into the hearings by posing as a member of the press corps. He wrote the word “PRESS” on a 3 x 5 card which he pinned to his jacket and walked into the Senate like he owned the place.
By lucky happenstance, Mark rode in a Senate elevator with Sam Ervin, who was on his way to chair the hearings. The senator asked Mark where he was from. Mark replied Asheville. Sen. Sam went into full political mode with smiles and handshakes since Mark was a constituent from Ervin’s western part of the state.
We watched the inquisition of a police detective in the morning and miscellaneous witnesses in the afternoon. This was weeks before the infamous disclosure of the tape recording device in the Oval Office so damning to President Richard Nixon.
Back on campus that evening we ran into bored sophomores waiting for graduation weekend. One thing led to another, and we were all down in Georgetown dancing in the bars until they closed. Then we went back to the dorms and never quite made it to any more hearings that week.
Ironically we went to the scene of the crime, the Watergate Hotel. A North Carolina congressman invited us over to his condo one evening. He’d promised the father of one of my buddies that he would look after us. Through his window at the Watergate the congressman showed us the office burgled by the White House operatives.
Yes, we were privileged and didn’t know how fortunate we were. We were smart enough to watch the hearings on TV each morning so we could follow the action and also reserve enough energy to run around Georgetown in the evenings. At the end of the week, we returned to campus and reported everything to the headmaster as if we’d attended in person. He was happy; we were happy; the D.C. girls were happy. Everyone was happy that week (except Richard Nixon).