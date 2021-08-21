At the end of junior high summers, I hitchhiked to the Kentucky State Tennis Tournament. Dad drove me out to Interstate 64 Ashland exit and dropped me off with suitcase and racket.
To prepare, I played from dawn to dusk every summer day in Central Park and occasionally would go to Huntington, then home of tennis players like the Brisbins, Hattens, Bill Carroll and Jane Kinkaid.
My coach, Jim Fannin, was a college tennis player hired to run Ashland summer youth tennis. He taught my group, which ranged in age from 12 to 16. It was free but before class we had to teach a dozen smaller children. I would walk down the hill to the sometimes foggy park to teach at 8 a.m. Afterwards I’d train from 9 to 12. Class started with a mile and a half run around the park. Then we’d go through drills and competitive matches.
After class I’d stay and drink a cold bottle of Coke, Orange Crush or Nehi Grape from the machine. I’d talk with Professor Ross, the kindly gentleman who managed the courts, and then go out and play whoever came. Old banker Charlie Russell would walk over from Bath Avenue with his Wilson T2000 metal racket. I’d play doubles as his partner or opponent for two hours. Then I’d look for more games in evenings until dark. My shoes frequently wore out to the point where my toes scraped the concrete courts. One time I wore through a pair in seven days. For new shoes I’d walk over Ashland Sporting Goods and reload.
In mid-August 1969 I hitchhiked to Louisville for the state tourney. Two college guys in an old VW Beetle picked me up. They said they were coming back from a music festival in New York. Recently I noticed my hitchhiking date coincided with the end of the festival known as Woodstock. So that’s my connection to Woodstock at age 13, escorting two festival goers back home.
My Louisville doubles partner and I did well, and I didn’t have to thumb back until the end of the week. I never called my parents. I just showed up back home when finished. The Courier-Journal even put a picture of me in their Thursday paper, which puzzled me. Dad said the paper did it to help sales in eastern Kentucky when it was the paper every Kentuckian read.
The next summer my tourney opponent sent me packing early. I had hitchhiked to Lexington and stayed at the YMCA, but I was beaten so quickly I thumbed home two days later to endure ribbing about the quickest tourney appearance ever.
Of course nowadays they would arrest me if I dropped kids off on the interstate. My father had grew up hitchhiking across Kentucky on U.S. 60 to Kentucky Military Institute and then Centre College, so he knew I’d be safe and learn self-reliance. I don’t believe in coddling. It stifles growth and robs children of the satisfaction of doing things on their own. I still think it’s wise to involve kids in confidence-building activities but probably best to draw the line at hitchhiking to keep parents like me out of jail and Child Protective Services from knocking at my door.