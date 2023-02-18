Why do we settle for the time formula television and movies force on us? A 30-minute show is only 22 minutes to allow eight minutes of commercials. An hour show is 44 minutes.
Movies are about 2 to 3 hours long. The movie “Teenage Strangler,” shot in Huntington in 1964, could not be released at drive-ins and movie houses because it was 61 minutes, just below Hollywood’s acceptable length for distribution. Yet the movie, featuring local cast and the old Huntington High School, has the plot development and feel of a full movie.
Years ago, I saw British channels on my televised guide with seemingly haphazard start times and lengths. A show might start at 8:02 p.m. and end at 9:13. There were no commercials. The length was the time it took to tell the story. I’m sure that’s changed with advent of UK commercial television, but it’s instructive.
Let’s say you are a producer with a good story to tell for a one-hour show, but you can best tell it in 33 minutes. In Hollywood, you must stuff it with filler to get it up to the required 44 minutes. Alternatively, if you have a good story to tell in 73 minutes, you chop it down to 44. Either way you’re cheating the viewer of a better product to fit Hollywood’s rules.
Of course, the viewer plays along with the rules knowing he or she can start on the top of the hour or turn it on 10 minutes before the end and catch the dramatic plot peak before the ending that ties everything together. Why do we need a peak and wrap-up for every story? Life doesn’t happen that way.
Thanks to private streaming networks, we now have wonderful serials for TV viewing where you can watch eight or 10 episodes in a season, each episode being about 45 minutes. Star Wars “Mandalorian” with Baby Yoda on Disney+ is my favorite.
I like serials because I can consume one or two at a time and the episodes don’t have to wrap themselves up at the end. A serial is just really a long movie that takes two or three months to unfold at the rate of 45 minutes per week. So every season you watch a six- to nine-hour movie. You’d never sit for this in a movie house.
(Why am I saying movie house? It’s called movie theater these days. My brain must be stuck in the ‘50s. Why not go full retro and say picture show? Well, for the remainder of the column, I’ll say picture show for movies and telly for TV to stick with British theme.)
I’d love to see a commercial channel on my telly where I could choose quality shows that don’t feel compelled to fit the 22- or 44-minute formula. Maybe give CBS producers one day a week to display their art on a clean canvas of varying size.
Saturday night telly could be “break the rules night” with shows of 13 minutes or 74 minutes or whatever length is best for the show story. Of course, subscription networks can do this easier than free commercial ones, but a guy can dream, can’t he? More on those picture shows later.
