Why do we settle for the time formula television and movies force on us? A 30-minute show is only 22 minutes to allow eight minutes of commercials. An hour show is 44 minutes.

Movies are about 2 to 3 hours long. The movie “Teenage Strangler,” shot in Huntington in 1964, could not be released at drive-ins and movie houses because it was 61 minutes, just below Hollywood’s acceptable length for distribution. Yet the movie, featuring local cast and the old Huntington High School, has the plot development and feel of a full movie.

Grant McGuire is a Huntington resident. His email address is grant11955@gmail.com.

