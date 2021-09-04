With all the talk about vaccines, I put numbers together and came up with some analogies that may help people better understand risks. Remember Russian roulette? I doubt you’ve played it or you wouldn’t be reading this. You put one bullet in an empty revolver, spin the chamber, then point gun at your head and fire. If you’re still alive you’ve cheated death unless you play again.
Living in this COVID-19 world is like playing a game of Russian roulette with infection as the bullet. A study showed the chance of getting COVID if not vaccinated is 1 chance in 14 — a 7% chance. If vaccinated, the odds get much better with only 1 chance in 892, or a 0.1% chance of infection. So being unvaxxed is like playing with a deadly revolver with a cylinder holding only 14 rounds; being vaccinated is like a much safer game using a revolver with one bullet inserted in a revolving cylinder having 892 empty chambers.
It’s even worse for the unvaxxed because their infection bullet is much more fatal. In terms of guns and ammo, for the unvaxxed it’s like the revolver has a large, deadly .45-caliber bullet in it. But for those who’ve gotten their vaccine shots, the one chamber out of 892 empty ones has a small .22-caliber round, which is much easier to survive.
The Indianapolis Star reported that 96% of COVID deaths in Indiana this year occurred in people who were unvaccinated. In certain other areas of the nation, 100% of patients in hospital intensive care are the unvaccinated and units are full, stretching our health system to a breaking point.
It’s encouraging to note that for the few ICU patients who have been vaccinated, they deal with COVID much better than unvaxxed because their bodies have built up antibodies.
Why are so many in this country at odds with our doctors and nurses? I can’t answer that. In the past we respected opinions of health care professionals and experts. We put recommended fluoride in our water and have cavity-free teeth to prove it. We have our children vaccinated for school and don’t have outbreaks of polio, measles or mumps.
This is a world war against a disease, so we need to fight it like an actual world war. Everyone gets enlisted and issued a weapon made by Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. Every fighter is a hero.
If you have a moral or medical reason why you can’t or won’t fight, then you go to a draft board and plead your case why you refuse to take the vaccine. Conscientious objectors can still help the COVID war effort without carrying the vaccine weapons. COs can wear masks, get tested twice a week, stay distanced and out of public buildings for a few years until we win the war.
Those who refuse to fight, conscientious or otherwise, can go back into home lockdown until the war is over. If they have financial ability, they can pay a tax surcharge and higher health insurance rates for their increased cost to society. But we can’t let anyone sit on the sidelines and make no effort. This only helps the COVID enemy kill us all.