The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Our species is 300,000 years old. For most of that time, humans lived to their early 30s. As NYU’s economist Scott Galloway recently wrote, around 1800 things changed with an explosion of wealth, life expectancy and population. As I wrote earlier, the Peruvian potato contributed to the boom in Europe by providing food security. We now live to about 80, twice as long as our 1890 great-grandparents, whose average life was 40 years.

In the last 200 years our population grew from one billion to eight billion. In 1789, Thomas Malthus predicted an over-crowding catastrophe. It didn’t happen. After a quadrupling of population since Malthus, growth slowed. In 1968, Paul Ehrlich published “The Population Bomb” to scare us more. Since its publication, global population has doubled again, but still no apocalypse.

Grant McGuire is a Huntington resident. His email address is grant11955@gmail.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you