Our species is 300,000 years old. For most of that time, humans lived to their early 30s. As NYU’s economist Scott Galloway recently wrote, around 1800 things changed with an explosion of wealth, life expectancy and population. As I wrote earlier, the Peruvian potato contributed to the boom in Europe by providing food security. We now live to about 80, twice as long as our 1890 great-grandparents, whose average life was 40 years.
In the last 200 years our population grew from one billion to eight billion. In 1789, Thomas Malthus predicted an over-crowding catastrophe. It didn’t happen. After a quadrupling of population since Malthus, growth slowed. In 1968, Paul Ehrlich published “The Population Bomb” to scare us more. Since its publication, global population has doubled again, but still no apocalypse.
Swedish physician Hans Rosling disproved the Malthusian bomb theory in his 2018 book “Factfulness: Ten Reasons We’re Wrong About the World.” It’s perhaps the most important book I’ve ever read. Bill Gates said likewise. This book explains our misperceptions of world statistics. For instance, 50 years ago we thought we’d have 50 billion people on the planet by 2200. Not so.
Rosling showed that our current population of 8 billion will top out mid century at 12 billion. The explanation is economics and human nature. Large families are needed by the poor to support the family, tend farms and hedge against predicable deaths. As families in our wealthy world escape poverty by earning $4 or more a day, Rowling shows families decrease in size and look for better jobs, schools, housing and vehicles.
The problems of hunger, poverty and climate change that we associate with overpopulation don’t occur because of crowding. Counterintuitively, population density has no relation to food insecurity. World hunger has almost disappeared in the last 40 years though populations grew.
Climate change is a function of our energy and lifestyle choices, not a growing population. Population will soon be shrinking, but we aren’t going to shrink our way out of these problems.
The solution is more people who generate ideas to make the world more productive — ideas that let us do more with less. What generates prosperity is, ultimately, ideas. Ideas are products of brains. More brains, more ideas. As Galloway says, we’re in danger of running out of ideas because we’re running out of people. Throughout human history, births outperformed deaths; that’s about to stop.
In 2020, the USA recorded its lowest growth rate ever. In 2021, China’s population fell by almost a million, the first decline in history. China’s economy is slowing as a result. The populations of Japan, Germany, Italy, Greece, Portugal, and many Eastern European nations are shrinking. The causes are aging populations and lack of births.
Africa’s population continues to grow, but not enough to compensate for declines elsewhere. Researchers project that global population will peak in 2064 and then begin to shrink. More than 20 nations will see population declines of 50%.
Arguably the greatest threat to humanity isn’t climate change or nuclear war, but a drop in human numbers. As citizens of the USA and the world, it’s our duty to resist a future where humanity fades away. In later columns I’ll address ways to do this and discuss population issues in our area.
