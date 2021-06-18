I like to color outside the lines. I spent my school years drafting perfect paragraphs to please teachers. An intro sentence, add 2-plus for the body, then bring it all in for a landing. And on to the next paragraph.
I learned to diagram sentences in the eighth grade. Quite wonderful because I know all sentence parts and rules. But now I roam outside spelling, grammar & punctuation protocols. I’m unruly. Grammarians frown upon split infinitives but I like to boldly go where no one has gone before. (Dammit Jim, I’m a word doctor, not a mechanic.)
Churchill could “colour” outside the lines. The master of modern English language was confident enough to break rules and even abbreviate. I can handle creative imperfection bc some words like “though” are uselessly laden w letters so I trim fat. Likewise I prefer a short variant of “with,” in case you haven’t noticed. Somehow “u” is my bridge too far so I spell in full to show respect.
I also admire Winston standing up for English pronunciation. Anyone can say “Calais” like the French. Churchill would pronounce it like a good Anglo. Charlie de Gaulle says “kal-aye.” A Winnie would say “kal-ace kal-ace, in your face.” They say vers-EYE. We say vers-ALES. Am I right? Amirite?
Language has always been malleable so I roll w it. I enjoy the fascinating patois of “young person speak” or “Black speak.” So too the Jamaican mashup of Spanish, English and African. Same w Appalachian vernacular. Hain’t I right? Amirite?
Same w driving. If I’m dealt double yellows going down a hill and don’t see people coming up, I’ll color outside the road lines and pass (but not vice versa). Lines are mere suggestions for “experts” like me tho I’ve yet to convince my wife.
Any fool can color inside the lines but it sometimes takes a fabulously great fool like me to color out. And who doesn’t want to be great? Amirite? Did you know Picasso trained classically and could copy the “Mona Lisa”? The genius in him started painting outside the lines in cubes or blues. Of course he was no fool. He was great. Me? I’m just a dim bulb tired of coloring by numbers.
Same w people. I spent a lifetime observing social conventions because one can get along and move along that way. I now enjoy a little unobservance — hanging out w the rascals of the world and being one from time to time. Who really cares if someone has been married five times or had nine children or has none and none? Or been in jail or likes to stretch the truth? Not me. I’ve a high tolerance for scamps.
I’m a statistical minority. I’ve lived a very wonderful life of sameness — same wonderful house, same wonderful person in marriage, same wonderful job. But stats say my 65-year-old self should have divorced 1.6 times, changed jobs 3.9 times, moved to different town 2.7 times, died 0.46 times or whatever the rates are.
I guess my life is so outside the lines that it’s unconventional. Sometimes it’s hip to be square. In a Chunky Monkey world, vanilla is the new wild, hain’t it? Amirite?