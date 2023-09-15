For your weekend humor, I give you a few farmer stories:
Farmer Paul is walking down a country road past the farm owned by neighboring Old Farmer and is startled when a horse behind the fence yells at him, “Hey, come over here, buddy.”
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
For your weekend humor, I give you a few farmer stories:
Farmer Paul is walking down a country road past the farm owned by neighboring Old Farmer and is startled when a horse behind the fence yells at him, “Hey, come over here, buddy.”
Farmer Paul is stunned but still runs over to the fence and asks the horse, “Were you talking to me?”
The horse replies, “Sure was. Man I’ve got a problem. I won the Kentucky Derby a few years ago and this Old Farmer bought me and now all I do is pull a plow and I’m sick of it. Why don’t you run up to the house and offer him $5,000 to buy me. I’ll make you some money because I can still run.”
Farmer Paul thought to himself, “Wow, a talking horse.” Dollar signs started appearing in his head. So he runs to the house and sees the old farmer sitting on the porch.
Farmer Paul tells Old Farmer, “Sir, I’ll give you $5,000 for that broken-down horse you’ve got in the field.”
Old Farmer replies, “Son, don’t believe a thing that horse says. He’s not special. He’s never even been to Kentucky.”
n n n
Farmer George had so many children that he ran out of names. So he started naming his kids after things around his farm.
It was the first day of school and the teacher asked each child their name. When he got to one of Farmer George’s sons, the boy replied, “Wagon Wheel.”
The teacher said, “I need your real name son”, to which the lad replied, “It’s Wagon Wheel, sir. Really.”
The annoyed teacher said, “All right young man, take yourself down to the principal’s office this minute.”
The youngster pushed himself out of his chair, turned to his sister and said, “C’mon, Chicken Feed. He ain’t gonna believe you either.”
n n n
Farmer Barry got into his truck and drove to the neighboring farm and knocked at the door. A young boy about 9 opened the door.
“Is your dad home?” Barry demanded.
“No, sir, he ain’t,” the boy replied. “He went into town.”
“Well, then,” inquired Farmer Barry, “is your mom here?”
“No, sir, she ain’t neither. She went to town with Pa.”
“How about your brother? Is he here?”
“He went with Ma and Pa,” explained the boy patiently.
Farmer Barry stood there for a few seconds, shifting from one foot to the other and muttering to himself.
“Is there anything I can do for you?” the boy asked politely. “I know where all the tools are, if you want to borrow one. Or maybe I could take a message for Pa.”
“Well, it’s a difficult situation,” answered Farmer Barry uncomfortably, “I really wanted to talk to your dad. It’s about your brother getting my daughter pregnant.”
The boy considered for a moment, “You’d have to talk to Pa about that,” he finally conceded. “If it helps you any, I know that Pa charges $600 for the bull and $60 for the hog, but I really don’t know how much he gets for Howard.”
Grant McGuire is a Huntington resident. His email address is grant11966@gmail.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.