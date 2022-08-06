The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Did you know Huntington was once the highest place in the world? Well, it could easily have been. Scientists now suggest the Appalachian Mountains were once taller than the Himalayas. Imagine our city higher than Mount Everest.

Everest hasn’t always been the highest point. The Himalayas formed recently, just 40 million years ago. Back another 300 million years, the moving continent we know as Africa collided with the east coast of North America, forming the supercontinent of Pangaea.

Grant McGuire is a Huntington resident. His email address is grant11955@gmail.com.

