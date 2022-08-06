Did you know Huntington was once the highest place in the world? Well, it could easily have been. Scientists now suggest the Appalachian Mountains were once taller than the Himalayas. Imagine our city higher than Mount Everest.
Everest hasn’t always been the highest point. The Himalayas formed recently, just 40 million years ago. Back another 300 million years, the moving continent we know as Africa collided with the east coast of North America, forming the supercontinent of Pangaea.
During the Pangaean era, you couldn’t drive to Myrtle Beach because there was no shore. Happily though, you could drive to Kenya for that safari vacation you always wanted. And no toll booths.
When the two continents collided, the Central Pangean Mountains formed. This formation is called the Appalachian orogeny. The collision pushed up the earth’s crust into a giant Appalachian plateau, creating the big “fold mountains” we live in.
The Pangean Mountains lasted for 100 million years until Pangaea started to break up. The Appalachian Mountains are the eroded remains.
Paleoelevation, the measurement of ancient mountains, isn’t an exact science. However from clues in the rock (fossil remains, sediment levels, arch sizes and mineral makeup) it’s possible to guess at the altitude of nonexistent mountains.
The soil of Appalachia and the sand of Myrtle Beach are full of sediment from the Pangean Mountains. Estimating that sediment volume, geologists believe the old Appalachian Mountains were once as high as the current Himalayas; a now-vanished mountain in West Virginia could easily have been taller than Everest today.
In today’s Appalachia, erosion has taken its toll. West Virginia’s highest peak, Spruce Knob, is about 5,000 feet lower than the lowest point in Tibet, where Everest is located.
How tall were the pre-Appalachian Mountains of Pangaea? Mountains are limited in their theoretical height by two events — the collapse from weight and the wear from ice.
The first event has the scientific name “isostasy” — a sinking effect. The bigger a mountain, the more it weighs down its tectonic plate, so the mountain sinks.
The second event is the “glacial buzzsaw” — the taller the peak, the faster snow and ice accumulate to wear it away. Mountains can get taller than Everest, like the Appalachians probably did, but not much taller. Mother Nature holds them back. They peak.
Sometime over 15,000 years ago, glaciers shaved off and planed down our West Virginia mountains. Thus we have Canaan Valley, the highest plateau east of the Mississippi River.
Glaciers moved Canadian plants south to Canaan Valley. The northern plants survived in this cold region. We now find those plants like Canadian blueberry and Canadian lily-of-the-valley in the Dolly Sods area with its unique bogs, plains, meadows, tundra, forest and soils.
Before the glaciers, the Teays River was one of the largest North American rivers. After the glaciers receded, the Teays River vanished. Left was the dry riverbed one mile wide between Huntington and St. Albans. River fish fossils lie beneath our feet.
Shifting earth plates created the Appalachian Mountains. Then glaciers carved two beautiful works on the landscape: the Canaan Valley highlands and Teays Valley. Our state of West Virginia is indeed a work of art.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.