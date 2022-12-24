I have trouble avoiding clichés. They’re lazy forms of writing and speech. Admittedly some clichés get us through life. Their repetition is helpful to inspire or affirm life. But clichés rarely benefit writing. Here are examples that interfere with my writing:
PERSPECTIVE: At the granular level. From a 30,000-foot view. When all’s said and done. In the final analysis. Come full circle. Take it to the next level.
EFFORT: Burning the candle at both ends. Earning your chops. Failure is not an option. Path of least resistance. Take the tiger by the tail. Actions speak louder than words. Run with your tail between your legs. Without a care in the world. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. Push the envelope. Even a blind squirrel finds a nut.
LIFE LESSONS: You can’t judge a book by its cover. Don’t drink the Kool-Aid. If only walls could talk. Plenty of fish in the sea. All that glitters is not gold. The grass is always greener on the other side. You can’t please everyone. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Every cloud has a silver lining.
SPORTS ANALOGIES: It’s a win-win situation. Hit a home run. Push the ball across the goal line. A level playing field. Step up to the plate. Par for the course. It’s a slam dunk. Take one for the team.
TIME: Lasted an eternity. Only time will tell. In the nick of time. Had the time of my life. At the speed of light. At the end of the day. In today’s world. In this day and age. In the current climate. At this moment in time. The calm before the storm. In the old days. Haste makes waste. Time heals all wounds.
COMPARISONS: Brave as a lion. Weak as a kitten. Nerves of steel. Ugly as sin. As old as the hills. Fit as a fiddle. Dead as a doornail. Like a kid in a candy store. Like the pot calling the kettle black.
LOVE AND EMOTION: Opposites attract. Don’t cry over spilled (“spilt”) milk. Laughter is the best medicine. Love you more than life itself. Scared out of my wits. Frightened to death. All’s fair in love and war. When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. Head over heels in love. Gut-wrenching pain. Heart-stopping fear. Woke up on the wrong side of the bed. Love is blind. Ignorance is bliss.
BUSINESS: Put it in the pipeline. Grab the low-hanging fruit. Run it up the flagpole. Put your ducks in a row. My door is always open. Pick your brain. Think outside the box. New paradigm. Synergy.
MISCELLANEOUS: The fact of the matter. Few and far between. For all intents and purposes. Avoid like the plague. In any way, shape or form. Read between the lines. What goes around comes around. All’s well that ends well. The writing’s on the wall. A diamond in the rough.
Well readers, have I overwhelmed you with examples of my difficulties? I can’t entirely disrespect clichés. Emotions are so difficult to describe that many of these cliches are extremely useful. How else can I tell the “love of my life“ that I am “head over heels in love” with her?
