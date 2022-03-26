We all have our hangups, but the sight of a naked body isn’t one of mine. I never understood why our society is so unnerved by it. One story from the past goes to this point.
In freshman year of college in fall 1973, I’d finished lacrosse practice and afterwards remained on the field to get in some extra shots. At dusk I wandered alone back to the men’s gym, went to my locker and hung up my gear and clothes. The locker room was empty at 6 p.m. on Friday.
I was in a daze from all the exercise and the beating my body had taken, not to mention a long week of school. I went to the steam room to lie on a bench to get some aches out. A minute later I heard what I thought were female voices in the mist. Was it two coeds chatting?
I opened my eyes. It took about 10 seconds to see through the steam but I made out images of four females who were also unclothed. I was way too tired to make sense of it all but I felt confused, like I was in the Twilight Zone or something. I closed my eyes and went back to sleep. After 15 minutes I recovered my energy and walked across the hall to the showers, not paying attention to my surroundings.
I turned on the shower, ran a long stream of water over my head and then noticed another seven or eight females also taking showers. No men. I wondered what half-dream I was in. I went back to my locker and it was more surreal.
Now in my men’s locker room were dozens of non-men, all bare. They were using my buddies’ lockers to undress and walking around like they owned the place. A half dozen were in my row. It was a sign of the times that neither I nor the coeds seemed embarrassed.
I dressed and returned to my men’s dorm where I mentioned this oddness to a teammate. He was unsurprised, explaining that it was Friday night when women took over the men’s locker room to protest certain male-only swim hours when men could swim without suits. (It wasn’t uncommon for men before the mid-1970s to swim indoors without trunks. As a boy in 1965, I never saw men use bathing suits in the old YMCA pool in Ashland.)
I had no problem with the coeds’ goal. It was their pool, too. Why shouldn’t they use it? Two months later the college removed the restriction. As the Virginia Slims cigarette ad of that time said, “You’ve come a long way, baby.”
This reminds me of a story of a well-known gentleman at our Huntington YMCA in 1984. He’d taken a shower and, thinking he was returning to the locker room, mistakenly entered the swimming pool area “au naturel.” Everyone stared at him frozen on display as God made him. He hastily retreated to the showers, never to show his face at the pool again.
Bless him. If he’d only been in college with me, it would’ve been so much easier on him.