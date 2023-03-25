Scary statistics tell us we need more babies. The U.S. birth rate for every 1,000 people is 12 per year, half the number of 1955 when I was born.
The replacement rate for human population (the baby birth rate needed to prevent shrinking population) is 2.1 babies per woman. We’re not meeting this. The U.S. fertility rate is now 1.8; almost all nations fall beneath 2.1. Yes, Africa is above for now but that’s balanced out by other continents. Fertility in wealthy nations is declining.
Fortunately, our United States is a nation of immigrants, the most desired country for immigrants seeking a better life. Those coming here seeking work from poor countries will exceed the needed 2.1 baby rate to keep our human race from vanishing.
Our fertility was much better in 1875 when our farming nation required much labor; it was also better in 1975 when people in the U.S. were striving for a middle-class lifestyle.
I’m not saying every woman must have babies. Some couples are not physically able; others make valid choices that don’t include babies. What I am saying is that it should be a national priority to encourage more babies from parents, single or otherwise, who want them. So we should support bringing babies into the world in vitro, by surrogate parents and by adoptive parents, gay or otherwise.
We just need more children born into stable homes, with supportive families, quality health care and good schools. Our big national question: How do we encourage Gen Z to have kids?
For starters, they’re going to have to meet one another and fall in love. The issue is that we’re delaying marriage and families. Since the early 1970s, the median age for a first marriage has gone from the early 20s to nearly 30 years old.
The economic and educational gains of women over the last several decades have had an unintended consequence: Women feel there are fewer worthy men. Women value the financial capacity of a potential partner more than men do.
Seventy-one percent of American women say it’s “very important” for a man to support his family financially. Only 25% of men feel the same about a woman. Over the next five years, we will graduate two women from college for every man.
It’s a vicious cycle. As more women find fewer desirable men to date, the men left behind drift away from the dating scene, lose motivation, never gain social skills, and become less attractive.
There are solutions: Vocational training programs, expanding college entry, and national service would all help men. We also need more places where people can meet, not just to find romance, but also to build the social networks that lead to strong, durable relationships.
Fifty years ago, these meeting places might’ve been high schools, churches or workplaces. Now it’s more of a challenge in this post-COVID world of remote learning and work. People don’t congregate as much.
People don’t marry right out of high school anymore. They wait another 12 years on average. We should foster institutions where sexes mingle and share experiences, whether community colleges, military or government project work. The Pew Research Center reports we aren’t marrying as much or choosing to be partnered. More on this disturbing trend later.
