Local sanitation, recycling and logistics held some part of my youth. My only field trip in all my years of public schooling was in 1966 to the wastewater treatment plant in Catlettsburg. It wasn’t King’s Island, but as a fifth grader I was just as fascinated by how we cleaned our waste water. Just looking at the green murky pool filled me with wonder.
I next came into contact with our recycling system in summer 1972 at age 16 when I rehabbed my parents’ two-story garage into a townhouse. (Don’t tell my wife I was once handy.) I had to haul a lot of old sheetrock and broken concrete in my truck to the Boyd County dump. Going through the gate, I paid the $20 entry fee, and the dump manager picked through my load to see if he could find any valuable metal like rebar in my concrete debris. Inside his shack was a collection of hubcaps and other shiny objects. Scrap metal was his side hustle.
The old scavenger directed me down a dirt road over acres of desert-like terrain, most of it trash but the rest covered with fill dirt. I went to the end of the road and saw a mountain of medical waste with bloody bandages and needles. Next to me was a dead cow that looked like it had been ripening for a week, bloated with expanding internal gases. I can smell the stench to this day — a rank powerful sour smell that filled the site. I held my breath to unload. If I had struck a match, I may have ignited enough methane to blow myself up.
Lastly, my group of Leadership Tri-State folks travelled in 1990 to view the new Addington recycling plant on the Greenup-Boyd County border. In the old days our Huntington garbage trucks went to the Boyd dump. One could see them daily on the interstate crossing the Big Sandy headed west. Now there was a new option. Local governments could haul garbage to a high tech building that looked and smelled as clean as a new hospital.
I watched in amazement as the conveyor belt inside sorted the junk. There was a large overhead magnet picking up metal, which jumped off the belt into the air. Then a machine with an electric eye watched for aluminum cans and expertly shot puffs of air through holes in the belt to knock the cans into wastebaskets. The belt moved the load down the line, and large metal tines picked out glass and vegetation. By the time garbage got to the end there was just a lump of unidentifiable nothing that could be put in a small bucket. It was the most exciting trip for me since Disney World. I guess I’m just the type of guy who finds excitement In garbage handling.
Imagine if we still had dumping on the Ohio River banks as we do along some creeks in the coalfields. It would make national news if a reporter drove through our Huntington floodwall and, instead of seeing the beautiful skateboard park and playground, came upon piles of medical waste and my fermented cow.