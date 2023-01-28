The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

At age 67, I’ve got a lot to learn the next few decades before losing the race to Father Time. He’s undefeated. Sometimes I forget what I’m saying but as I write today, I feel focused with a mind like a steel trap.

To satisfy curiosity my brain gets busy racing down rabbit holes of varied interests like art, sports, history, who shot Tupac. Occasionally I’m down one hole, get distracted and jump into another hole — hey look, there’s a squirrel.

Grant McGuire is a Huntington resident. His email address is grant11955@gmail.com

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you