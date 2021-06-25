I credit Diane Mufson for starting the discussion in this paper about why people do not come to West Virginia. For too long our identity has been a dirty coal mining place, the Newcastle of America. West Virginia needs to realize that it is the Colorado of the East.
We are brave pioneers. Those in Newcastle, England, were brave independents who refused to bow under the sword of Caesar, moving northward 2,000 years ago when the Romans invaded England. The Geordies of Newcastle were not originally coal miners. Coal wasn’t even mined in England until the Industrial Revolution of the 1800s. Newcastle citizens were rugged pioneers before coal and still are after it.
From a 30,000-foot view of history, the coal industry is a recent creature in Appalachia and will eventually fade in importance as it faded in Newcastle. Coal only became valuable in West Virginia in the late 1800s. Those who benefited were the Easterners who bought the land for timber and later harvested its more valuable minerals.
Coal giveth and coal taketh away. It fueled the steel factories that built our country and won our great world wars. I’m proud of coal. It employed my grandfather in Harlan County, Kentucky. It indirectly employed me in a coal law firm. However, I’m realistic about coal’s shortcomings. It gave us money for the region, but in a devil’s bargain it left behind squalor, penury and emptiness.
West Virginia should not let coal take away our proud pioneer identity, our true soul. We are not defined by coal any more than we are by opioids, another passing phase. What defines West Virginia is the frontier spirit and God’s bounty of natural mountain beauty. We need to embrace this identity and rid ourselves of any images related to minerals, opioids or hillbillyism.
Our state offers whitewater rafting, skiing, hunting, mountain biking, ATV trails, hiking, mountain climbing, fishing and more. We should recognize that coal is our past just as the opioid epidemic is our past. In its own way coal held us hostage, slaves to mines. Opioids held us likewise, slaves to addiction.
Coal has provided monies for salaries and state budgets, but we now need a future coal industry that’s invisible to the world like in Colorado. Do we think of coal when we think of Colorado? No. We think of skiing and the healthiest lifestyle in the United States.
But in the early 1900s Americans thought of Colorado as a mining state with mine wars. The 1914 Ludlow Massacre is remembered as a mass killing by anti-striker militia during the Colorado Coalfield War. State soldiers and private guards attacked a tent city of 1,200 striking miners and their families. Left dead were 21 people including women and children. Sound familiar, Matewan? At its peak in 1910 over 10% of Colorado jobs were in mining. Sound familiar, West Virginia?
Colorado managed to overcome its mining image while maintaining an active mining industry. Why not West Virginia? We are the Colorado of the East. We are wild and wonderful. Let’s embrace it. Maybe in 50 or 100 years Colorado will look with envy and say “We are the West Virginia of the West.”