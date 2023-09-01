The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

People should have mental health checkups, like the recommended ones for your body, your teeth or your car. Fortunately, the stigma around mental health has lessened.

I’ve been fortunate to have mental health services available through Duke University where I was a student, as well as through veterans and private hospitals. The few times I saw mental health professionals for brief visits, they were helpful, giving me tips or just telling me to relax and not worry.

Grant McGuire is a Huntington resident. His email address is grant11955@gmail.com.

