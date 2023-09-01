People should have mental health checkups, like the recommended ones for your body, your teeth or your car. Fortunately, the stigma around mental health has lessened.
I’ve been fortunate to have mental health services available through Duke University where I was a student, as well as through veterans and private hospitals. The few times I saw mental health professionals for brief visits, they were helpful, giving me tips or just telling me to relax and not worry.
When I experienced mysterious muscular pain in my 50s, I attended the VA pain program run by a psychologist who gave me mental techniques to reduce pain. She coordinated other testing by doctors. Thankfully, they diagnosed and solved the underlying chemical problem.
As a young guy, I felt invincible and pushed myself physically and mentally, thinking I had no limits. I did. Hitting my limit usually meant chronic headaches. I saw a local psychologist who taught me progressive relaxation during my one-time visit. That helped.
I’ve recently discovered online mental health therapy at a site called Better Help. I didn’t have any needs but I was curious. I tried Better Help on a lark and was pleasantly surprised. With the therapist assigned to me, I’m getting a checkup and I rest assured everything is OK. Here are some online therapy (OLT) benefits:
Accessibility — OLT eliminates geographical limitations, allowing people who struggled to find local resources to easily find support.
Anonymity — OLT offers privacy that appeals to people hesitant to have in-person counseling. Therapy from the comfort of home lets people freely discuss sensitive topics.
Overcoming social barriers — For individuals with social anxiety or other conditions that hinder face-to-face meetings, OLT helps overcome the barriers. A virtual environment lets clients build their confidence and communication skills.
Convenience — OLT provides flexibility, as patients can schedule sessions that fit their lives without the need to commute or take time off work.
Cost-effectiveness — OLT is typically less expensive than traditional in-person counseling. With reduced overhead expenses, therapists can deliver affordable services, making therapy available to more people.
Immediate access — During a crisis, OLT provides quick access to your counselor when needed, often within a couple of hours. It’s always nice to know you have someone to go to on short notice, like my dentist when I chip a tooth.
Enhanced record-keeping— Platforms have secure record-keeping, letting you and your therapist monitor progress. The OLT computer records help clients and therapists identify patterns and monitor the effectiveness of treatments.
More options — The OLT platform offers therapy options to suit individual needs. From video conferencing and live chat sessions to messaging and phone calls, clients can choose the communication mode that best suits their comfort level and communication style.
I alternate between video and audio, with the online chat box always available.
Online therapy will play a larger role in our world. So start thinking of your mental health like you would the health of your body or your car. It doesn’t have to be with a psychologist — a church pastor or trusted friend might work for you. But don’t disregard the health of your mind.
